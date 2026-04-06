Capital Development Partners: Commonwealth Wholesale Corporation Signs Lease at Central Port Logistics Center Building 4 Strategically Located Near the Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / Central Port Logistics Center today announced that Commonwealth Wholesale Corporation (CWC) has signed a lease for 56,160 square feet in Building 4, located within the Rockingham Farms at Central Port Logistics Center. The Central Port Logistics Center is conveniently located near the Port of Savannah, which is one of the best-connected ports in the U.S. to world markets and home to the largest single-terminal container facility of its kind in North America.

Founded more than 30 years ago, CWC is an industry leading supplier and wholesale distributor of name brand health, beauty, personal care, and household products. CWC's clients include some of the world's largest retail chains as well as local and regional retailers.

Developed by Capital Development Partners in partnership with Stockbridge, Central Port Logistics Center is one of the region's premier logistics and distribution hubs, strategically positioned to serve the rapidly growing Port of Savannah and surrounding Southeast markets.The Port of Savannah each week has 39 ship calls and 42 doublestack trains as well as 14,000 truck gate moves per day.

With CWC's commitment, 112,320 square feet of Class A industrial space remain available for lease in Central Port Logistics Center's Building 4. The facility offers modern specifications ideal for manufacturing, distribution, and logistics users seeking proximity to the port and major transportation corridors.

"We are excited to welcome Commonwealth Wholesale Corporation as a tenant at Central Port Logistics Center," said John Knox Porter, CEO of Capital Development Partners. "Their presence underscores the quality and strategic advantage of this project, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth."

Central Port Logistics Center Building 4 features:

168,480 SF total building size

32' clear heights

ESFR fire protection

Abundant trailer and automobile parking

Immediate access to I-16, I-95, and the Savannah Port network

For leasing information:

Sebastian Findlay, SIOR

Colliers

+1 912 483 6160

sebastian.findlay@colliers.com

About Capital Development Partners:

Capital Development Partners (CDP) is a national developer of industrial real estate, infrastructure and power grids. The company has a successful track record of sourcing, financing, developing, and operating large, complex projects focused on long-term value and customer relationships. Core investments are currently focused on the US port markets with active major projects in Savannah, Charleston, and Houston.

About Commonwealth Wholesale Corporation (CWC):

Commonwealth Wholesale Corp (CWC) is a U.S.-based wholesale distribution firm specializing in logistics, product development, and marketing. The company operates across multiple sectors, supporting manufacturers and retailers through comprehensive distribution and supply-chain solutions. CWC maintains a strong emphasis on building long-term partnerships and delivering reliable, high-quality service to its client base.

About Stockbridge:

Stockbridge is a real estate investment management firm led by seasoned senior professionals averaging 25 years of real estate industry experience. The firm was founded in 2003 and manages real estate equity investments across the risk spectrum within a variety of investment structures on behalf of U.S. and foreign institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals. Stockbridge has approximately $37.4 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2025) spanning all major real estate property types, and certain specialty property types with an emphasis on residential and industrial space throughout the U.S. The firm has offices in San Francisco, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, and Phoenix. For more information, visit www.stockbridge.com.

For inquiries or more information, please contact:

John Knox Porter, CEO

Knoxporter@cap.partners

404-229-4852

Media Contact:

Delle Smith

Capital Development Partners

912-657-2647

Delle@cap.partners

SOURCE: Capital Development Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/commonwealth-wholesale-corporation-signs-lease-at-central-port-logistics-center-buildin-1155062