Cascale: Why Listen to "Source of Good" Season 4

In this guest blog, Jayanth Kashyap, investment lead at Good Fashion Fund, outlines the industry's structural gaps and how Cascale's "Source of Good" podcast dives deeper.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / by Jayanth Kashyap, investment lead at Good Fashion Fund

Key Takeaways

Structural gaps persist in capital, data, policy, and production, creating systems that are out of sync.

Brands, capital providers, and manufacturers have a key role to play as co-investors in an equitable transition.

Inclusivity is a prerequisite for progress.

The conversations that stay with me aren't the ones about ambition. They're the ones about friction. An small-to-medium-sized textile mill owner in Bangladesh who can't access a long-term loan because their balance sheet doesn't fit a bank's credit model. A brand sustainability team that has committed to Scope 3 targets but can't finance the transition for their Tier 2 suppliers. A policymaker designing carbon incentives without a clear picture of what manufacturers can absorb.

These aren't isolated problems. They are symptoms of the same structural gap: capital, data, policy, and production are moving on separate tracks, at different speeds, with different incentives.

That's the problem the "Source of Good" podcast takes seriously. It's why I was glad to be part of the conversation in Season 3, and why I am excited to listen to Season 4, which launched this week. Good Fashion Fund works at this intersection, moving affordable capital to SME manufacturers in South and Southeast Asia who are ready to decarbonize but locked out of conventional finance and locked into high carbon assets. What we have found is that the technical and financial solutions largely exist. The harder problem is alignment, and brands have a real role to play here, not just as buyers setting sustainability requirements, but as co-investors in the transition. When brands, capital providers, and manufacturers are pulling in the same direction, individual deals stop being one-offs and start becoming a scalable model.

"Source of Good" doesn't treat these as parallel conversations. And that's because the link between supply chain due diligence, procurement decisions, and investment flows isn't incidental. It's structural, and none of it holds if workers aren't part of the conversation. Inclusive progress isn't a downstream outcome but a condition for the transition to be durable at all. Ultimately, this won't be driven by any single actor getting it right. It will happen when enough actors stop optimizing in isolation.

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SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/why-listen-to-%22source-of-good%22-season-4-1155065