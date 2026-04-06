Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - In a continued effort to invest in the future of compassionate healthcare, the Dr. Kofi Sarfo Scholarship for Future Doctors, established by Dr. Kofi Sarfo, a distinguished physician and medical educator based in Las Vegas, announces its establishment. This annual award, offering a one-time grant of $1,000, aims to support undergraduate students across the United States who are dedicated to pursuing a career in medicine with a focus on community service.





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The scholarship reflects Dr. Kofi Sarfo's longstanding commitment to medical education and his belief that the most effective physicians are those who combine clinical excellence with deep-seated compassion. By providing financial support to aspiring medical students, the program seeks to remove barriers for future doctors who demonstrate a clear commitment to serving underserved populations.

"Medicine is a calling that requires not only intellectual rigor but also a profound sense of duty to others," said Dr. Kofi Sarfo. "Through this scholarship, I hope to identify and support students who understand that the heart of healthcare lies in service. We are looking for the next generation of leaders who will treat the whole patient, not just the condition."

The Dr. Kofi Sarfo Scholarship for Future Doctors is open to undergraduate students currently enrolled in an accredited college or university. Applicants must be actively pursuing a pre-medical or related academic pathway with the intention of enrolling in medical school to become a physician. The selection process prioritizes students who demonstrate a strong interest in medicine, healthcare service, and community impact.

To apply, candidates must submit an original essay responding to the following prompt: Describe your motivation for pursuing a career as a physician and explain how you plan to use your medical education to serve communities in need. Reflect on the values of compassion, service, and leadership in shaping your future as a doctor.

The award is designed to be accessible to students nationwide, with no geographic restrictions. The scholarship emphasizes Dr. Kofi Sarfo's core values of mentorship and global responsibility, encouraging applicants to articulate how they will integrate service into their medical careers.

Dr. Kofi Sarfo brings a wealth of experience to this initiative. As the Medical Director of Vista Medical Associates, a multidisciplinary practice he has led since 2005, he has dedicated his career to serving a diverse patient base, with a particular focus on underserved populations. Board-certified in Family Medicine and a Diplomate of the American Board of Wound Management, his clinical expertise spans complex wound care, geriatric medicine, and chronic disease management. In addition to his clinical roles, Dr. Kofi Sarfo serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the UNLV School of Medicine, actively mentoring the next wave of medical professionals. His global perspective, shaped by medical training across multiple countries and annual medical missions providing free healthcare in Ghana, informs his holistic approach to both patient care and education.

The scholarship represents an extension of Dr. Kofi Sarfo's broader philanthropic vision, which includes supporting youth sports, local food service initiatives, and mentorship programs within the African diaspora community.

Interested undergraduate students are encouraged to review the full eligibility criteria and application details on the official scholarship website. The deadline for submission is September 15, 2026. The scholarship recipient will be announced on October 15, 2026.

For more information or to apply, please visit: [https://drkofisarfoscholarship.com/]

About the Dr. Kofi Sarfo Scholarship for Future Doctors

The Dr. Kofi Sarfo Scholarship for Future Doctors is an annual award established to support undergraduate students pursuing a career in medicine. Founded by Dr. Kofi E. Sarfo, the scholarship seeks to recognize and nurture future physicians who demonstrate a commitment to compassion, service, and leadership in healthcare.

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Source: GYT