Sherman Oaks, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - While the majority of medical clinics operate on standardized protocols, Dr. Austin Harris is proving that personalization is the future of mental health and chronic pain treatment. Through his practice, NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy, the board-certified cardiothoracic anesthesiologist is challenging the status quo by offering a "one-size-fits-one" approach to patients who have exhausted traditional treatment avenues.





Dr. Austin Harris



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/291010_c16e0da034051aba_001full.jpg

With over 16 years of experience in anesthesiology and critical care, Dr. Harris leverages his expertise in real-time medical titration to deliver IV ketamine therapy, NAD+ infusions, and micronutrient replacement in a way that is rarely seen in outpatient psychiatry or pain management. Unlike facilities that rely on automated or static dosing, Dr. Harris is personally present for every session, continuously adjusting infusion rates to match the patient's immediate physiological and psychological responses.

"Our goal is to move beyond the transactional nature of modern medicine," said Dr. Austin Harris, founder of NeuroRelief. "By integrating real-time, titrated ketamine therapy with ongoing emotional integration work, mindfulness, and cognitive-behavioral tools, we provide a holistic healing environment that empowers our patients to break free from the patterns of their past."

This high-touch, precision-based methodology has yielded an 85% success rate in improving patient outcomes for those suffering from conditions such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic migraines, and addiction.

NeuroRelief's protocol distinguishes itself through its emphasis on integration-the process of translating neurological shifts into lasting life changes. Patients receive supportive resources including certified recovery coaching and mindfulness practices, ensuring that the medical treatment serves as a catalyst for long-term psychological healing. Additionally, Dr. Harris provides 24/7 direct access for his clients, reinforcing the practice's role as a science-driven lifeline.

Dr. Austin Harris's medical pedigree includes a Doctor of Medicine from St. George's University, an anesthesiology residency at the University of California, Irvine, and a fellowship in Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. He also holds certifications in Psychedelic Integration Therapy and Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy, bridging the gap between advanced clinical anesthesia and psychological expertise.

Founded in 2019, NeuroRelief serves a global population of clients seeking relief from complex mental health, pain, and addiction challenges. For those who have been told they are out of options, Dr. Austin Harris offers a path rooted in hope, safety, and evidence-based innovation.

About NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy

Based in Sherman Oaks, California, NeuroRelief is a state-of-the-art medical facility specializing in personalized, integrative infusion therapies. Led by Dr. Austin Harris, the clinic is dedicated to serving individuals who have found little relief through conventional treatment models.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291010

Source: GYT