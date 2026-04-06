MyPlanAdvocate Rebrands as MPA and Integrates HealthyLabs, Bringing AI-Powered Performance Marketing In-House

New identity reflects the company's evolution into a platform for licensed professionals; HealthyLabs acquisition adds AI-driven lead generation, multi-channel campaign management, and real-time routing to MPA's capabilities

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / MyPlanAdvocate today announced its new brand identity as MPA. At the same time, the company announced the integration of HealthyLabs into MPA, bringing performance marketing and lead generation capabilities fully in-house.

The combined company now unites brokerage, technology, and performance marketing under one brand at mpa.com. With the integration of HealthyLabs, MPA adds AI-driven lead scoring, multi-channel campaign management, and real-time performance routing to its platform-strengthening its ability to connect consumers with the right licensed professional at the right time.

Why MPA? MyPlanAdvocate was built on Medicare. MPA reflects what the company is becoming.

The new brand identity signals an expansion beyond Medicare into adjacent licensed product categories, including Life and ancillary products, while bringing the company's core capabilities under a single, unified brand. MPA represents a broader platform strategy built around technology, distribution, compliance, and marketing for licensed professionals and agencies.

What We've Built: MPA operates a rapidly growing Medicare distribution platform serving licensed professionals, agencies, and beneficiaries across all 50 states. The company provides AI-powered quoting, enrollment support, compliance automation, commission tracking, and workflow tools designed to simplify and modernize how licensed professionals operate.

MPA has also developed proprietary Voice-AI capabilities for client engagement, real-time compliance monitoring and sales coaching, and a unified technology platform designed to replace the fragmented systems that many professionals and agencies rely on today.

By integrating HealthyLabs, MPA now extends those capabilities with in-house performance marketing infrastructure that supports demand generation, lead qualification, and intelligent routing at scale.

"MyPlanAdvocate got us here. MPA reflects where we're going," said Lee Bossio, CEO of MPA. "We are building a broader platform for licensed professionals and agencies-one that combines technology, marketing, compliance, and distribution in a more unified way. By integrating HealthyLabs, we now bring a critical part of the value chain in-house: demand generation, AI-driven lead qualification, and intelligent distribution. Our focus remains the same-helping professionals build durable businesses while serving consumers effectively and compliantly."

HealthyLabs Integration: HealthyLabs developed performance marketing capabilities across multiple verticals, including AI-driven lead scoring, multi-channel campaign infrastructure spanning digital, telephonic, and direct mail, and routing systems designed to match each opportunity with the professional most likely to convert and serve the consumer effectively.

Now integrated into MPA, those capabilities enhance the company's platform for contracted professionals and agencies, expanding access to more sophisticated marketing and distribution tools within a single operating environment.

What This Means for Professionals and Agencies: For professionals and agencies already contracted with MyPlanAdvocate or HealthyLabs, existing relationships, contracts, carrier access, and commission structures remain unchanged. What changes is the breadth of capability now available through a more integrated platform.

For professionals and agencies evaluating a partner, MPA now offers a differentiated combination of AI-powered technology, compliance-focused infrastructure, brokerage operations, and in-house performance marketing under one roof.

"Every professional and agency that trusted us as MyPlanAdvocate will now benefit from a company with broader capabilities and a larger vision for the future," said Bossio. "We are not interested in handing people disconnected tools and leaving them to figure it out on their own. We are building a platform that gives licensed professionals the infrastructure, support, and opportunities they need to grow."

About MPA: Formerly MyPlanAdvocate, MPA is a platform for licensed professionals and agencies. The company combines AI-powered technology, performance marketing, and brokerage operations to support growth, distribution, and consumer engagement across all 50 states. MPA is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Learn more at mpa.com/partner.

Media Contact: press@mpa.com

SOURCE: MPA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/myplanadvocate-rebrands-as-mpa-and-integrates-healthylabs-bringing-ai-1155022