Action Against Hunger: From the Brink: Rashaei's Journey to Recover

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / In the quiet village of Lenguruma in northern Kenya, Nolntulan knew something was wrong.

Her two-year-old son, Rashaei, was no longer the joyful, playful child she knew. For days, he cried without comfort. At night, he tossed restlessly. When he wasn't crying, he lay still on a sisal mat, weak and uninterested in the world around him. Even after giving him over-the-counter medicine, nothing changed.

Unwilling to take any risks with her son's health, Nolntulan sent word to the local Action Against Hunger team, requesting that someone come assess Rashaei's health condition.

Patrick Lekirimui, a Community Health Worker (CHW), came quickly via motorcycle to Lenguruma village to give a consultation.

Accessing formal healthcare is a major challenge for people in the pastoralist community of Lenguruma and many other villages in northern Kenya. Poor road infrastructure and no public transport means reaching the nearest health facility can take a full day of travel. Community Health Workers like Patrick are trained to screen for malnutrition and educate others on health and nutrition matters. They live in or travel directly to underserved communities, creating a vital link to healthcare support.

Patrick assessed Rashaei using a color-coded MUAC (Mid-Upper Arm Circumference) tape. The result was clear: the band was yellow, indicating moderate acute malnutrition.

If left untreated, moderate acute malnutrition can quickly become severe, and life-threatening. Severe acute malnutrition would be much harder and more expensive to treat, and Rashaei's health could be permanently damaged.

Patrick knew the best path forward was to get Rashaei treated as quickly as possible. He offered to transport Nolntulan and her son to a nearby outreach clinic set up at Lenguruma Primary School for a comprehensive health assessment and to begin his treatment.

On arrival at the outreach center, Rashei went through the triaging process. This involves checking his weight, height, and MUAC band measurements to determine a Z-score.

"The Z score is used to determine the stage of malnutrition - moderate or severe. After this, we also check for other common diseases in the area, like malaria," explains Winnie Makena, a Nutrition Volunteer with Action Against Hunger.

Patrick's assessment was confirmed: Rashaei had moderate acute malnutrition. The child was immediately enrolled in the treatment program. He was given vitamin A supplements, dewormers, and ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF).

RUTF is a specially formulated peanut-butter paste or biscuit that is incredibly effective at treating children with malnutrition. One of its main benefits is that parents can treat their children with RUTF at home.

The nurse and Patrick had a brief informational session with Nolntulan on how RUTF should be administered. She felt immense relief knowing that her son was on a path of recovery. "I am glad he has been checked and the nurse has assured me that he will be better," Nolntulan said as she fed RUTF to Rashaei.

Rashaei's recovery program lasted for 6 weeks. A Community Health Worker conducted weekly home visits to monitor his progress while working with his mother to improve food selection and nutrition practices. Every two weeks, Rashaei was also expected to return to the outreach clinic for a more thorough medical checkup. His mother carefully followed Rashaei's treatment and appointment plan.

Nolntualn also enrolled in the village's mother-to-mother support group started by Action Against Hunger, where they undertake peer learning and share experiences on how best to take care of their children. These groups promote the spread nutritional information, and which locally available foods offer the most nutritional value and the best practices for improving their families' health.

When the six weeks of treatment we complete, Rashaei was back to his normal self, happy and pulling at his mother's neck collar ornament at any opportunity he could get. At his last appointment with the clinic, he was given a clean bill of health and discharged from the program.

"I can't explain the feeling of seeing my son so jovial again," said Nolntulan. "And I have learned a lot about health and nutrition."

Increasing Outreach in Rural Kenya

In some remote areas of northern Kenya, like in Lenguruma village, Action Against Hunger remains the only organization in the fight against hunger, as other organizations have withdrawn due to cuts in USAID funding cuts. However, Gerald Mwangi, field coordinator for the region, remains ambitious.

"Through our outreach clinics and working with community health workers, we want to ensure all children under 5 years are screened and treated for malnutrition," says Mwangi. "We have several remote villages we have not yet reached, but hopefully we can do that this year."

In 2025, Action Against Hunger screened over 78,000 children in Kenya for malnutrition, and over 13,600 of them were admitted for treatment. Our teams continue to go the most remote and hard-to-reach areas in Kenya so that children like Rashaei get the care they need.

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Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 26.5 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across over 55 countries, our 8,500+ dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

Rashei's mother checks his MUAC measurement after treatment.

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SOURCE: Action Against Hunger

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/from-the-brink-rashaeis-journey-to-recover-1155070