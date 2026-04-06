Remergify, Inc.: TrustNFT Releases White Paper on Corporate Costs of Email Impersonation, Documenting $2.9 Billion in Annual Losses and Growing Brand Liability Risk

New research details financial, reputational, and regulatory damage facing utilities, banks, and insurers whose brands are weaponized by criminal phishing operations

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / TrustNFT.io, the blockchain-anchored email verification platform operated by Remergify, LLC, today announced the availability of its first major white paper, "The Impersonation Crisis: How Email Phishing Attacks Are Costing Corporations Billions - and Destroying the Trust They Spent Decades Building." The research document, available at no charge at research.trustnft.io , presents a comprehensive analysis of the financial, reputational, regulatory, and operational damage that corporate email impersonation inflicts on the organizations being targeted.

Email impersonation attacks - in which criminals send fraudulent emails using domains crafted to mimic trusted corporations - have become one of the most costly and underappreciated risks facing American business. The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center reported $2.9 billion in direct losses attributed to Business Email Compromise in 2023 alone, a figure that researchers estimate represents fewer than one-fifth of actual incidents.

Key Findings of the White Paper Include:

Direct financial losses from wire fraud and fraudulent payment diversion to consumers and businesses - frequently exceeding $1 million per significant phishing campaign

Support cost amplification: a single major impersonation campaign generates 5,000-25,000 additional inbound customer contacts at a cost of $8-$15 per contact

Reputational damage: 73% of consumers who receive phishing emails impersonating a brand report reduced trust in that brand - regardless of corporate fault

Email open rate degradation: sustained impersonation campaigns reduce legitimate email open rates by 15-30%, with direct consequences for billing collection and emergency communications

Emerging regulatory liability from FTC, CFPB, OCC, and state attorneys general as enforcement frameworks shift from treating impersonated companies as victims to examining their preventive obligations

Total estimated annual cost burden across financial, operational, legal, and reputational dimensions: $580,000 to $8.8 million per year for a major utility or financial institution experiencing sustained attacks.

"Companies have spent decades building the trust that consumers place in a billing email from their electric company or a fraud alert from their bank. Every successful phishing attack using their name is a direct attack on that trust - and the data shows that consumers hold the real company responsible. This is not just a cybersecurity problem. It is a brand crisis and a regulatory liability that demands executive-level attention."

- Stuart Fine, CEO, TrustNFT / Remergify

The white paper also presents a framework for corporate response, including the implementation of the full email authentication stack (SPF, DKIM, DMARC) and blockchain-anchored domain verification - which TrustNFT's research indicates reduces successful impersonation attacks by up to 67% when fully deployed.

TrustNFT Verify, the company's enterprise email verification product, allows companies to register their sending domains on the blockchain through a process requiring a single DNS record addition, with full verification typically completed within 48 hours. Companies participating in TrustNFT's free 90-day pilot program receive monthly threat intelligence reports documenting phishing attempts targeting their specific brand.

White Paper Availability

"The Impersonation Crisis" is available for immediate download at no charge at verify.trustnft.io. The white paper is intended for corporate security, risk management, and marketing leadership at utilities, financial institutions, insurance carriers, healthcare providers, and government agencies.

Companies interested in TrustNFT Verify's free 90-day pilot program may contact Stuart Fine directly at stuart@trustnft.io or visit research.trustnft.io.

About TrustNFT.io

TrustNFT.io is a company focused on delivering solution using blockchain-anchoring to prevent fraud counterfeiting and many other issues effecting the ability of people and companie to Trust and be safer. The email verification platform conceived by the Remergify team, which is headquartered in Miami, Florida. TrustNFT operates two complementary products: TrustNFT Verify, an enterprise email domain verification service for corporations, utilities, financial institutions, and government agencies; and TrustNFT Guardian, a consumer email protection product that helps individuals and families identify phishing emails before clicking on them. TrustNFT Verify uses blockchain technology to create an immutable, unforgeable record of verified corporate sending domains, displayed as a visible trust badge inside consumers' email clients in Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo Mail, and AOL Mail.

Media Contact

Stuart Fine, Chief Executive Officer

TrustNFT / Remergify, LLC · Miami, Florida

Email: stuart@trustnft.io

Web: research.trustnft.io

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/trustnft-releases-white-paper-on-corporate-costs-of-email-impersonation-docume-1155067