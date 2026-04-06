XCF Global, Inc.: XCF Global and Axens North America Announce Commercial Collaboration for Vegan Technology

XCF Global and Axens North America's Commercial Collaboration Agreement is intended to enable scalable deployment of renewable fuels.

Each party will contract independently with project developers, with no joint venture, agency relationship, or exchange of confidential technical information between the companies.

XCF may independently offer its project management, construction, and operational services based on its experience developing and operating a commercial Vegan unit in the United States.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF") (Nasdaq:SAFX) a U.S. based sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) producer decarbonizing the aviation industry today announced the execution of a commercial collaboration agreement with Axens North America, Inc. ("Axens"), a leading global licensor of sustainable refining and biofuels technologies. This collaboration is anticipated to enable XCF to deploy its proprietary modular refinery design and engineering blueprint in combination with Axens Vegan process through a licensing-based model intended to accelerate the development of domestic and global SAF capacity.

Under the agreement, it is expected that XCF and Axens will collaborate to engage with potential project developers and plant owners interested in deploying sustainable fuels facilities. Axens will continue to license its proprietary Vegan process directly to customers, while XCF may independently offer its project management, construction, and operational services based on its experience developing and operating services through a licensing approach, leveraging its experience building and operating a commercial Vegan unit in the United States.

This collaboration reflects the complementary strengths of both organizations," said Chris Cooper, CEO of XCF Global. "The technology collaboration established through this agreement is designed to allow XCF to pair its proprietary modular refinery design and execution model with Axens' world-class Vegan process. By deploying a standardized, repeatable refinery blueprint through a licensing-based framework, we believe this collaboration can support the scalable expansion of sustainable aviation fuel production in the United States and around the world. We believe our experience deploying this same modular refinery blueprint and technology through our first international licensing agreement at the New Rise Renewables Australia facility, based on the New Rise Renewables Reno platform, demonstrates the scalability and repeatability of this model across global markets."

"As the market leader in the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) through the HEFA pathway, this collaboration provides an additional opportunity to engage with project developers who benefit from XCF's project development and management capabilities, utilizing Axens Vegan technology," said Tina Craft, CEO of Axens North America. She added that, "Axens remains fully independent in offering and licensing the Vegan process worldwide."

The agreement does not create a joint venture or agency relationship, and each party will contract directly with project developers for its respective scope of work. The collaboration is focused on market engagement and project development support and does not involve the exchange or disclosure of Axens' confidential technical information.

The Commercial Collaboration Agreement has an initial term of three years.

About XCF Global, Inc.

XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF") is an emerging sustainable aviation fuel company dedicated to accelerating the aviation industry's transition to net-zero emissions. Our flagship facility, New Rise Renewables Reno, has a permitted nameplate production capacity of 38 million gallons per year, positioning XCF as an early mover among large-scale SAF producers in North America. XCF is working to advance a pipeline of potential expansion opportunities in Nevada, North Carolina, and Florida, and to build partnerships across the energy and transportation sectors to scale SAF globally. XCF is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trades under the ticker, SAFX.

To learn more, visit XCF.Global

Contacts

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding XCF Global's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the recently completed business combination with Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company (the "Business Combination"), estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics, and projections of market opportunity and market share, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XCF Global and its management, are inherently uncertain and subject to material change. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; (2) unexpected increases in XCF Global's expenses, including manufacturing and operating expenses and interest expenses, as a result of potential inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates and other factors; (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of negotiations and any agreements with regard to XCF Global's offtake arrangements; (4) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties to the Business Combination or others; (5) XCF Global's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards and thereafter continue to meet Nasdaq's continued listing standards; (6) XCF Global's ability to integrate the operations of New Rise and implement its business plan on its anticipated timeline; (7) XCF Global's ability to raise financing to fund its operations and business plan and the terms of any such financing; (8) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to produce the anticipated quantities of SAF without interruption or material changes to the SAF production process; (9) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to produce renewable diesel in commercial quantities without interruption during the ongoing SAF ramp-up process; (10) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its landlord with respect to the ground lease for the New Rise Reno facility; (11) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its primary lender with respect to loans outstanding that were used in the development of the New Rise Reno facility; (12) payment of fees, expenses and other costs related to the completion of the Business Combination and the New Rise acquisitions; (13) the risk of disruption to the current plans and operations of XCF Global as a result of the consummation of the Business Combination; (14) XCF Global's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination and the New Rise acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of XCF Global to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (15) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (16) risks related to extensive regulation, compliance obligations and rigorous enforcement by federal, state, and non-U.S. governmental authorities; (17) the possibility that XCF Global may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (18) the availability of tax credits and other federal, state or local government support; (19) risks relating to XCF Global's and New Rise's key intellectual property rights, including the possible infringement of their intellectual property rights by third parties; (20) the risk that XCF Global's reporting and compliance obligations as a publicly-traded company divert management resources from business operations; (21) LOIs and MOUs may not advance to definitive agreements or commercial deployment; (22) the effects of increased costs associated with operating as a public company; and (23) various factors beyond management's control, including general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in XCF Global's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its most recent Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026, this Press Release and other filings XCF Global made or will make with the SEC in the future. If any of the risks actually occur, either alone or in combination with other events or circumstances, or XCF Global's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that XCF Global does not presently know or that it currently believes are not material that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect XCF Global's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this Press Release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing XCF Global's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this Press Release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. While XCF Global may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, XCF Global specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

About Axens

The Axens Group (https://www.axens.net) offers a complete range of solutions for the conversion of oil and biomass into cleaner fuels, the production and purification of major petrochemical intermediates, the chemical recycling of plastics, natural gas treatment and conversion options, water treatment and carbon capture. Their offer includes technologies, equipment, furnaces, modular units, catalysts, adsorbents and related services. Axens is ideally positioned to cover the entire value chain, from feasibility studies to start-up and monitoring of units throughout their lifecycle. This unique position guarantees optimum performance and a reduced environmental footprint. Axens' international offering is based on highly qualified human resources, modern production facilities and an extensive global network for industrial, technical support and sales services. Axens is an IFP Group company.

SOURCE: XCF Global, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/xcf-global-and-axens-north-america-announce-commercial-collaboration-for-veganr-te-1154931