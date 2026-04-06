FLBR Motorsport: Cash and Roman Felber Ramp Up British F4 Preparations

DAVENTRY, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / Twin brothers Cash Felber and Roman Felber have been making their final preparations ahead of the 2026 Wera Tools F4 British Championship certified by FIA season in recent weeks, with the American duo lighting up the timesheets in official testing.



Poised to make history by becoming the first set of identical twins to compete in the UK's premier single-seater series, Cash and Roman have been relentless in laying down solid foundations ahead of the opening round - which takes place at Donington Park on April 18-19.

Having aligned with championship-winning outfit Fortec Motorsports for their debut campaign, the talented teenagers' programme has accelerated over the past month, with extra emphasis being put on time in the car and on the simulator.

Clocking impressive times when they visited Snetterton, Cash and Roman continued to make their mark towards the front of the field as testing moved to the Home of British Motor Racing, Silverstone, in late March.

From there, the brothers - who hail from Akron, Ohio - were tasked with taking centre stage in front of the camera for the official British F4 Media Day before tackling rain, sleet and even snow at the championship group test, held at Donington Park.

Underlining their dedication to ensuring that no stone is left unturned ahead of the season-opener, both drivers have been wracking up the miles at the world-famous Zandvoort, home of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, too.

Cash and Roman will contest the flyaway event later in the season but the early signs of performance have been promising at the Netherlands circuit, with both brothers featuring towards the sharp end of the times alongside several experienced names.

Preparations for the new season are set to conclude on British soil over the coming days before attention then turns to the opening three races of the 2026 season.

Cash Felber: "This past month has been flat-out for us but we wouldn't have it any other way. Every time I've been getting out of the simulator or the car I've learnt something new and its clear to see that we're heading in the right direction.

"Every track has been vastly different so finding a rhythm and making the adjustments needed has been key. Building up the relationship with everyone at Fortec has been important to doing that and I feel like we're in a great place heading into Donington Park in just over a weeks' time.

Roman Felber: "I feel as ready as I can be to start this season. As a team we've really made sure that we have ticked off every box and I feel the preparations that we've been putting in will allow us to push on when the season begins.

"We've both been really close in testing which is great. Of course, you don't know what everyone else is doing but I'd like to think we are there or thereabouts towards the front. I'm super pumped to get going now and can't wait to see where we stack up."

Track the twins' progress on Instagram @cashfelber, and @romanfelber

About Fortec:

Fortec Motorsport is one of the United Kingdom's leading junior single-seater teams, competing across multiple categories with a track record of winning races and developing drivers for higher levels of the sport. The team is renowned for engineering depth, data-driven coaching, and a high-performance culture.

About FLBR Motorsport:

FLBR Motorsport supports twin drivers Cash and Roman Felber with a program built on disciplined driver development, engineering rigor, and a people-first culture. From U.S. podiums to the European ladder, FLBR's mission is simple: build champions the right way-technically, mentally, and ethically.

Note to editors:

Distributed on behalf of FLBR Motorsport by Next Level Motorsport

Copyright free images for editorial use courtesy Jakob Ebrey Photography

FLBR Motorsport Contacts:

Josh Felber

Email: press@flbr.com

SOURCE: FLBR Motorsport

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cash-and-roman-felber-ramp-up-british-f4-preparations-1154908