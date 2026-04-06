Advanced Oncosure Testing Inc.: Revolutionary Cancer Company Oncosure Testing Announces New Non-Executive Advisory Board

HHS AND CMS HEALTHCARE ADVISORY BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBER ELIZABETH FAGO APPOINTED TO CHAIR ONCOSURE NON-EXECUTIVE ADVISORY BOARD

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / Advanced Oncosure Testing Inc., ("OncoSure Testing") an early detection cancer screening company focused on non-evasive, and cost efficient cancer detection announced today that it has created a new Non-Executive Advisory Board to help strategically guide the company through growth and testing protocols.

In one simple blood draw, OncoSure Testing tests for Oncosomes which are microscopic, cancer-associated extracellular vesicles. By isolating and analyzing these, OncoSure achieves high specificity and sensitivity in early cancer detection. The company's cost effective lab specialization is able to provide long term cancer screening at a fraction of the cost of the current marketplace. With results in twenty-four hours, and screening across more than 207 cancers, OncoSure Testing provides industry-leading precision with validated clinical-grade testing protocols.

Those members appointed to the Non-Executive Advisory Board include former NFL star and long time New York Jet, Greg Buttle, local entrepreneur Christian Hainsworth, dermatologist Dr. Stuart Levine and Elizabeth Fago, a current Healthcare Advisory Committee member to CMS and HHS will serve as the company's first Non-Executive Chairwoman.

Ms. Fago was recently appointed to President Trump's Healthcare Advisory Committee, a new Federal advisory board composed of leaders from across the healthcare system tasked with improving, strengthening and modernizing the U.S. Healthcare system. This committee was put together by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to advise HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr and CMS administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz on ways to improve how health care is financed and delivered across Medicare and Medicaid.

"As we continue to grow, we look to the strategic help and guidance of the entire Advisory Board as the company continues to deliver its advanced and non-evasive cancer screening test around the country" stated John Curtin, President of OncoSure Testing. "We are thrilled to have someone of Elizabeth's calibre, and reputational awareness in the healthcare industry, to be our First Non-Executive Chairwoman." he added.

"As our nation ages, OncoSure Testing and its quick and cost effective early cancer detection process is a game changer for the health care marketplace and for anyone concerned with simple screening," stated Ms. Fago. "I am very excited to be involved with advising the company, and look forward to working with management to execute strategy across the corporate landscape," she added.

Mr. Greg Buttle, a former stand out New York Jets defensive phenom and long term New York sports personality who was also added to the Advisory Board stated, "Play recognition is vital in the NFL. I watched miles of opponent game tape before games because I always felt that if you knew what play the offense was going to run, you would have a greater chance of stopping it! This is exactly what OncoSure is to cancer. A simple and reliable way of recognizing issues in our bodies before it's too late and allowing defense to control the offense. I am elated to serve on this Board with such a talented group of people focused on bringing this cutting edge cancer technology forward."

Cancer develops due to both genetic and metabolic changes in the body and OncoSure's test looks at key genomic signals-offering a smarter, more comprehensive way to screen for cancer before symptoms appear. Detecting cancer can be challenging due to limited existing screening tests, long turnaround times, high costs, and invasive procedures. OncoSure's innovative technology allows for early detection and provides crucial information for guiding further imaging tests with its detailed Oncosome count. OncoSure uses rapid in situ hybridization and DNA fluorescent probes to detect chromosomal changes linked to cancer - even at early stages - enabling fast, affordable, and comprehensive screening without invasive procedures.

With results in 24 hours, and screening across more than 207 cancers, OncoSure Testing provides industry-leading precision with validated clinical-grade testing protocols.

About Advanced Oncosure Testing Inc. www.oncosuretesting.com

Contact: Ms Tahlia Sadati, Director of Operations

Phone: (888) 925-4816

Email: info@oncosuretesting.com

Web: www.oncosuretesting.com

SOURCE: Advanced Oncosure Testing Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/revolutionary-cancer-company-oncosure-testing-announces-new-non-execu-1155083