Las Vegas, Nevada and Fountain Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: MITQ) ("MiT"), a leading provider of advanced out-of-home entertainment technology and services for cinemas, stadiums, arenas, esports, and immersive venues worldwide, announced it will showcase its proprietary DCS Cinema Loudspeakers and feature LEA Amplifier solutions for premium large format (PLF) venues at CinemaCon 2026 at the Caesar's Palace Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 14th and Wednesday, April 15th at Booth 427J in the Julius Ballroom 11am-5pm PT each day.

MiT's President & COO, Francois Godrey will also host an investor open house at the booth on the afternoon of April 15th. Please RSVP to MiT's investor relations team (contact info below) for details if you would like to attend.

Since purchasing the DCS Cinema Loudspeaker line, assets and inventory in November 2025, MiT has successfully transitioned manufacturing, fulfillment, warehousing and customer support functions, while also engaging with key global exhibitors and distributors. On the sales front, MiT has secured a three-year commitment from a longstanding US exhibitor that recently completed DCS installations at two facilities and is very pleased with the reception and nature of client conversations so far to DCS offerings.

The DCS product line is an ideal complement's to MiT's representation of LEA cinema amplifiers and is expected to support cross-selling of MiT's entire portfolio of cinema technology solutions while also providing entry into international markets historically outside of MiT's focus.

Moving iMage President and COO, Francois Godfrey, commented, "We are excited to bring MiT's compelling PLF audio offering to CinemaCon for the first time. Our solution, built on proven DCS loudspeaker technology, powered by LEA amplifiers, delivers ultra-high quality, immersive sound and reliability that is essential to cinema operators.

About Moving iMage Technologies ( www.movingimagetech.com)

With a focus on innovation, service, and quality, Moving iMage Technologies ("MiT) is a trusted partner in delivering state-of-the-art out-of-home entertainment environments. Founded in 2003, MiT provides products, integrated systems design, custom engineering, proprietary products, software, and installation services for cinemas, screening rooms, postproduction facilities, high-end home theaters, Esports venues, arenas, stadiums, and other entertainment spaces.

MiT manufactures a broad line of digital cinema peripherals in the U.S., including automation systems, projector pedestals/bases, projector lifts, hush boxes, direct-view LED frames, lighting fixtures and dimmers, power management devices, operations software, and Esports platforms. It also produces and markets on a global basis the DCS line of premium cinema loudspeakers which are widely recognized as an industry standard. MiT also distributes and integrates cinema equipment from Barco, Sharp (NEC) Digital Cinema, Christie Digital, LEA Professional, Dolby, GDC, JBL/Crown, LG, Meyer Sound, Trinnov, Q-SYS, QSC, Samsung and others.

MiT's Caddy Products division designs and sells cupholders, concession trays, and venue accessories that enhance concession sales and improve the guest experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Follow us on X: @movingimagenews

Follow us on LinkedIn: MiT on LinkedIn

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291292

Source: Moving iMage Technologies