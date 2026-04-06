Tax990 Now Supports California Form 109 E-Filing for Tax-Exempt Organizations

Tax990 expands its state filing capabilities with the addition of California Form 109, giving nonprofits a streamlined way to meet their state income tax obligations alongside their federal filings.

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / Tax990, a leading provider of nonprofit tax filing solutions, announced today that it is now accepting California Form 109 filings, further expanding its comprehensive suite of e-filing solutions for tax-exempt organizations. California nonprofits, accountants, and tax professionals can now prepare and file Form 109 directly through the Tax990 platform.

What Is California Form 109?

California Form 109 - the Exempt Organization Business Income Tax Return - is required by the California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) for tax-exempt organizations that generated $1,000 or more of unrelated business taxable income (UBTI) during the tax year. While most nonprofits operate free from income taxes due to their tax-exempt status, those that earn income from activities unrelated to their core mission may be subject to both federal and state-level income tax reporting requirements.

For California-based nonprofits, this means filing not only IRS Form 990-T at the federal level, but also CA Form 109 with the state. Failure to file when required can result in penalties and jeopardize an organization's good standing with the FTB.

Why Tax990 Built CA Form 109 Support

California is home to a large and diverse nonprofit sector, and many of those organizations already rely on Tax990 for their federal 990 filings. Adding CA Form 109 support was a natural next step in Tax990's commitment to serving nonprofits comprehensively - reducing the need to manage state and federal obligations across multiple platforms.

"Our goal has always been to make compliance as simple and stress-free as possible for nonprofits. California nonprofits with unrelated business income have historically had to navigate their state filing requirements separately, often without the same guided support they've come to expect from their federal filings. With CA Form 109 now available on Tax990, we're proud to bring that same level of simplicity and confidence to their state-level obligations,"- Naga Palanisamy, CEO of Tax990.

How Tax990 Simplifies the CA Form 109 Filing Process

Tax990 brings its signature guided filing experience to CA Form 109, making the process straightforward even for first-time filers. Key features include:

Simplified Filing - Helpful tips guide organizations through each section of the form, ensuring no critical information is missed

Internal Audit Checks - Built-in error checks review the return before submission, helping filers catch and correct mistakes before they reach the FTB

Integrated Workflow - Organizations that already file their federal 990-T through Tax990 can manage both filings within the same secure account

Team Collaboration - Multiple team members can work on the same return from a single Tax990 account, streamlining the review and approval process

Dedicated Customer Support - Tax990's US-based support team is available by phone, chat, and email to assist with questions throughout the filing process

Tax990's secure, SOC 2 Certified platform is designed to serve nonprofits of all sizes - from small community organizations to large foundations and professional accounting firms.

California nonprofits and tax professionals can begin preparing their CA Form 109 today by logging into their existing Tax990 account or creating a new account at www.tax990.com .

About Tax990

Tax990 is the premier, IRS-authorized e-file provider of nonprofit tax forms. Tax990 provides solutions for nonprofits that are required to file Form 990-N, 990-EZ, 990, 990-PF, 990-T, CA Form 199, CA Form 109, Form 8868, Form 1120-POL, and Form 8038-CP. With advanced features and affordable pricing, the goal of Tax990 is to help nonprofits file easily, so they can continue to keep doing good.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, has created cutting-edge software solutions for e-filing and business management since 2009. The company's suite of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, TaxExemptBonds, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

For all media inquiries, please contact Caleb Flachman, Marketing Manager, at caleb@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: Tax990

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tax990-now-supports-california-form-109-e-filing-for-tax-exempt-1155082