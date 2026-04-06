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ACCESS Newswire
06.04.2026 20:26 Uhr
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Payroll4Construction Publishes Certified Payroll Compliance Series

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / Payroll4Construction, a construction payroll service and part of the Foundation Software product portfolio, has published a certified payroll content series designed to help contractors meet prevailing wage requirements with confidence.

Certified payroll is a legal requirement on most federally funded projects via the Davis-Bacon Act. It documents whether the contractor is paying their employees the prevailing wage - the minimum pay rate mandated by the federal government for workers on federally funded construction contracts.

Mistakes carry real consequences, including audits, payment holds and contract penalties. Subcontractors face additional risk when requirements aren't clearly communicated down the chain, making it critical that everyone on a prevailing wage job understands their obligations from the start.

To help contractors and subcontractors navigate these challenges, Payroll4Construction developed this series as a straightforward guide to certified payroll - covering what it requires, where it applies and how to stay compliant throughout the life of a project.

The series covers certified payroll from start to finish:

  1. What certified payroll requires and when it applies

  2. How certified payroll differs from standard payroll processes

  3. How to maintain compliance and avoid common mistakes

  4. The specific obligations subcontractors carry on prevailing wage jobs

Whether managing payroll in-house or working with a service provider, the series provides a practical basis for stronger, more consistent processes on every prevailing wage job.

To explore the full certified payroll resource series, visit https://www.payroll4construction.com/blog/

Payroll4Construction, LLC

Payroll4Construction is a payroll solution just for contractors. Payroll4Construction can help manage certified payroll reporting, complete multi-jurisdiction processing, handle union tracking, cut checks, issue direct deposits and so much more. For information, visit payroll4construction.com, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.

About Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Payroll4Construction



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/payroll4construction-publishes-certified-payroll-compliance-serie-1154591

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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