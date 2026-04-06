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ACCESS Newswire
06.04.2026 21:02 Uhr
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Conti Moore Law Divorce Lawyers, PLLC's Founding Attorney, Conti Moore Smith Wins James I. Keane Award for Innovation in Online Divorce Solutions

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / Conti Moore Law Divorce Lawyers, PLLC proudly announces that founding attorney Conti Moore Smith has been awarded the prestigious James I. Keane Award, a national honor recognizing innovation in the delivery of legal services online.

The award highlights law firms that expand access to legal services for moderate-income individuals and the middle class through forward-thinking, technology-driven solutions. Named after James I. Keane, founding Chair of the ABA Law Practice Division eLawyering Task Force, the award reflects a commitment to modernizing how legal services are delivered.

Conti Moore Smith was recognized for her leadership in integrating technology into family law, particularly through the firm's Online DIY Courses. These courses empower individuals to navigate key aspects of the divorce process independently, while still having access to professional legal guidance. Designed to be accessible, affordable, and easy to follow, the courses exemplify the principles of eLawyering-using digital tools to improve efficiency, flexibility, and client experience.

"Winning the James I. Keane Award is an incredible honor," said Conti Moore Smith. "Our goal has always been to make divorce more accessible and less overwhelming for our clients. Through our Online DIY Courses, we are giving people the tools they need to move forward with confidence."

By embracing innovative, client-focused solutions, Conti Moore Law Divorce Lawyers, PLLC continues to lead the way in modern family law services. The firm remains dedicated to expanding access to justice while maintaining the highest standards of legal care.

Media Contact:

  • Company Name: Conti Moore Law Divorce Lawyers, PLLC

  • Address: 815 N Magnolia Ave # 100

  • City: Orlando

  • State: Florida

  • Zip: 32803

  • Country: United States

  • Phone: (407) 831-0203

  • Website: https://www.contimoorelaw.com/

SOURCE: Conti Moore Law Divorce Lawyers, PLLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/conti-moore-law-divorce-lawyers-pllcs-founding-attorney-conti-moore-s-1155172

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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