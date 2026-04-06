NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / Families from across the South Bay and greater Los Angeles community came together on Saturday, April 4 at AEG's Dignity Health Sports Park for the LA Galaxy's 18th Annual Easter Egg Hunt Celebration, a longtime spring tradition designed to create a fun, inclusive experience for children and caregivers of all ages.

Held ahead of the LA Galaxy's home match against Minnesota United FC and Landon Donovan Celebration Night, the event transformed Galaxy Park into a festive, family-friendly destination. Children ages 1-10, participated in a large-scale Easter egg hunt alongside interactive activities including face painting, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, appearances by the LA Galaxy Star Squad, and activation by community partners.

The annual Easter Egg Hunt reflects the LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park's ongoing commitment to creating accessible community moments that extend beyond gameday. To help reduce barriers to participation, parents and guardians attended free of charge.

Adding to the celebration, the first 50 children through the gates received complimentary bunny ears, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

By hosting events like the Easter Egg Hunt, the LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park continue to reinforce their role as community gathering places bringing families together through sport and entertainment.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/la-galaxy-and-dignity-health-sports-park-welcome-families-for-18th-annual-easter-egg-hunt-1155178