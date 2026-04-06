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WKN: 603111 | ISIN: US37940X1028 | Ticker-Symbol: GLO
Tradegate
02.04.26 | 20:35
55,30 Euro
-0,43 % -0,24
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55,0255,2402.04.
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ACCESS Newswire
06.04.2026 21:38 Uhr
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Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence: PCMI Launches a New Services Suite for Global Payments and Financial Services Companies

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI) has premiered a new suite of 39 outcome-driven services for global companies across the payments and financial services industries. Combining PCMI's strategic advisory acumen with its renowned market intelligence capabilities, this new suite of services is focused on helping payments companies Grow, Measure and Protect their businesses.

"For decades, we've been helping clients turn our market insights into actionable strategies," says Lindsay Lehr, Managing Director of PCMI. "But in an increasingly competitive environment, it's clear that industry executives need more help than ever to benchmark and pursue opportunities, map and measure customers and industry stakeholders, and guard against disruption from competitors, regulators, and technology," she explains.

This is why PCMI expanded its existing services suite to offer even more options for companies to achieve strategic goals. The services are organized by company objectives:

GROW
Sales and marketing acceleration
Opportunity benchmarking
Strategic planning
Product development
Go-to-market (GTM) strategy

MEASURE
Market mapping
Voice of the customer
Market due diligence
Market positioning analysis

PROTECT
Competitive intelligence
Disruption risk
Strategic forecasting
Stakeholder risk

Each of these service lines contain various sub-services to ensure that PCMI has "specific solutions for the wide range of challenges that global payments companies face," says Lehr. For example, Sales and Marketing Acceleration includes thought leadership, commercial intelligence and internal sales coaching, for example. "With this approach, PCMI can draw from multiple service lines to design the most effective and tailored approach to help clients Grow, Measure or Protect-or all three," explains Lehr.

About Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI)
PCMI is an advisory group focused on the global payments industry, with over 30 years of experience providing market intelligence to global corporations and has executed over 500 client engagements in the payments industry since 1993. PCMI performs custom strategic engagements including market sizing, opportunity benchmarking, market entry, customer insights, and more, covering over 50 global markets in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

Press contact: Abel Delgado, Director of Digital Marketing, abel@paymentscmi.com

SOURCE: Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pcmi-launches-a-new-services-suite-for-global-payments-and-finan-1155140

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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