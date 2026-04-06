ClearML, Inc.: ClearML Awarded Global AI Partner of the Year at Nutanix's .NEXT Event

Nutanix recognizes ClearML for their contributions to driving customer success with a joint turnkey platform for enterprise AI infrastructure and deployment

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / ClearML, the leading platform for GPU management and enterprise AI infrastructure, announced today during Nutanix's .NEXT conference that it has been awarded 2026 Global AI Partner of the Year.

ClearML was recognized for their contributions to driving customer success on the Nutanix Cloud Platform. The joint solution combines ClearML's AI Infrastructure Platform with Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) to simplify operations, maximize GPU utilization, and speed AI innovation. By integrating ClearML's Infrastructure Control Plane on top of the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform, joint customers can gain a single pane of glass for effortlessly managing GPU resources, accelerating AI development, and deploying production-grade AI services across data centers, public clouds, or edge locations. For shared customers, this means every GPU can be seamlessly turned into a fully governed, multi-tenant service.

"We are proud to have honored ClearML at .NEXT this year for their outstanding efforts in enabling customer success with Nutanix," said Tarkan Maner, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix. "At a time when Enterprise AI, cloud-native, and hybrid cloud technologies are reshaping industries, ClearML's commitment to the Nutanix vision ensures that our customers can truly 'Run Anything, Anywhere' on a secure, future-proof platform."

"We are humbled to receive this award from Nutanix," said Moses Guttmann, CEO and Co-founder, ClearML. "Together with Nutanix, we deliver an effortless, secure, and scalable experience while removing complexity from modern infrastructure. This partnership with Nutanix strengthens our AI infrastructure offering, providing a seamless, enterprise-ready platform that supports everything from dynamic GPU provisioning to real-time AI operations. It enables our shared customers to drive innovation at scale while reducing total cost of ownership."

Enterprise IT teams and AI builders are well positioned to tackle two critical priorities: extracting the maximum value from premium GPUs and rolling out AI agents, applications, and products faster than the competition. Enterprise adoption and momentum can be significantly accelerated through:

? Unified hardware pools: GPUs are seamlessly connected across cloud, hybrid, or on-premise clusters, enabling confidential, fair-share scheduling and effortless priority resource sharing across all business units.

? Automated infrastructure: DevOps personnel can instantly provision storage, compute, and security policies, ensuring every new project hits the ground running immediately.

? Transparent usage insights: Finance gains clear, data-driven visibility to confidently approve further GPU investments, while engineers enjoy actionable analytics to optimize and understand their job runs.

? Frictionless deployment: Transitioning an LLM from cloud services or a local machine to a secure, auto-scaling endpoint becomes a smooth, fluid process.

The ClearML + NKP solution delivers these capabilities in one integrated stack, providing a streamlined foundation that accelerates enterprise AI adoption and deployment at scale. It enables organizations to unlock the full potential of their premium GPUs and accelerators, making highly regulated, hybrid deployments first-class citizens. For an industry focused on productionizing AI and optimizing every investment, that's a consequential leap forward, resulting in faster time to market and accelerated ROI.

To learn more, visit https://clear.ml.

About ClearML

As the leading infrastructure platform for unleashing AI in organizations worldwide, ClearML is used by more than 2,100 customers to manage GPU clusters and optimize utilization, streamline AI/ML workflows, and deploy GenAI models effortlessly. ClearML is an NVIDIA partner and is trusted by more than 300,000 forward-thinking AI builders and IT teams at leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, cloud service providers, academia, and public sector agencies worldwide. To learn more, visit the company's website at https://clear.ml .

For press inquiries and more information contact:

Noam Harel

CMO & GM North America

PR@clear.ml

SOURCE: ClearML, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/clearml-awarded-global-ai-partner-of-the-year-at-nutanixs-.next-e-1155180