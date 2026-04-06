WELBIT Launches Strategic Asian Expansion with Landmark Conference in Seoul

SEOUL, KR / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / International financial technology company WELBIT successfully hosted a large-scale Asian conference in Seoul, bringing together more than 600 partners, leaders, and investors from across the region. The event marked a significant milestone in the company's global development strategy and positioned South Korea as a key growth hub for WELBIT in Asia.

The conference served as an important platform for exchanging experience, strengthening international connections, and shaping a unified strategic vision for the company's future. Participants highlighted the high level of organization, the rich program, and the strong business atmosphere of the event.

A New Stage of WELBIT's Development in Asia

The conference in Seoul marked the beginning of WELBIT's active expansion into the Asian market. South Korea was identified as one of the priority regions capable of supporting business scaling and the development of a strong partner infrastructure.

The event brought together representatives from different countries, cultures, and professional backgrounds, confirming the company's growing international significance and its ability to build a sustainable global community.

Strategic Address by CEO Oliver Hogan

A key highlight of the conference was the speech delivered by WELBIT CEO Oliver Hogan, who presented the company's development strategy and long-term vision.

In his address, he emphasized that WELBIT has come a long way - from an idea to an international structure - demonstrating confident growth and development in recent months. According to him, the company is now entering the stage of building a full-scale global financial ecosystem that integrates technology, trading, digital assets, and a partner network.

Special attention was given to the current state of the market, where, despite the large number of projects, only a few demonstrate real sustainability. According to the CEO, WELBIT is built on the principles of transparency, stability, and security, which creates long-term trust among partners and investors.

Asia as a Key Driver of Growth

As part of its 2026 strategy, the company is placing special emphasis on the development of the Asian region, which is viewed as the primary source of business scaling.

WELBIT plans to:

open more than 30 centers worldwide,

develop local offices with consideration for the specifics of each market,

build strong teams of leaders,

strengthen its position across Asia and Europe.

The Seoul conference became the starting point for implementing this strategy, laying the foundation for long-term growth.

Recognition of Leaders and the Role of Regional Representatives

An important part of the conference was the award ceremony honoring leaders who made a significant contribution to the development of WELBIT.

The stage featured:

the Representative of Asia,

the Representative of South Korea,

leading international partners.

The leaders' speeches showcased real business development cases, scaling strategies, and practical experience in working within local markets.

The company's CEO also expressed gratitude to the conference organizers, emphasizing their professionalism, contribution, and commitment to the company's development in the region.

Looking Ahead

Following the conference, it became clear that WELBIT is entering a new stage of development, with the ambition to become a fully established global financial ecosystem capable of competing with leading players in the market.

In the coming years, the company plans to:

expand its presence in key global financial centers,

strengthen its regulatory framework,

scale its technological infrastructure,

reinforce its international partner network.

Conclusion

WELBIT's Asian Conference in Seoul was not merely a corporate event, but a strategic point of growth that brought together partners from across the region and marked the beginning of a new stage in the company's development.

WELBIT continues to move forward, building a sustainable, technology-driven, and global system focused on long-term development and the creation of new opportunities for partners around the world.

For more information visit: https://welbit.com

Media Contact:

Full Name: Michael Grant

Email: support@welbit.com

Website: https://welbit.com/

SOURCE: WELBIT

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/welbit-launches-strategic-asian-expansion-with-landmark-conference-in-1154842