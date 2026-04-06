Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-enabled platform for private real estate and alternative private market investments, is pleased to report that, further to its news releases dated February 19, 2026 and March 3, 2026, the Company has completed its acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Richmond Global Wealth Inc. ("RGW"), a full-service wealth, tax, and investment advisory firm under the Bluestar Equity umbrella.

Pursuant to the Acquisition, Parvis acquired all of the securities of RGW by issuing 1,600,000 common shares in the capital of Parvis (the "Common Shares") to the shareholders of RGW, at a deemed price of $0.50 per Common Share for aggregate value of $800.000. A key RGW shareholder is Bluestar Equity Inc. which received 1,120,000 Common Shares and now holds approximately 3.35% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Acquisition was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Parvis and RGW, and received disinterested shareholder approval by written consent in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. The Acquisition constitutes a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") but is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101. The Acquisition remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSXV.

This marks Parvis' first strategic acquisition and represents a key step in the Company's plan to build a modern, integrated investment platform for Canadian investors.

RGW provides full-service financial advisory capabilities, including planning, tax optimization, and long-term portfolio strategy. Integrating these services into the Parvis ecosystem expands the support and guidance available to investors alongside curated private market opportunities.

"Completing this acquisition is a meaningful step in our mission to give investors clarity, choice, and confidence," said David Michaud, Founder and CEO of Parvis. "By integrating RGW's advisory expertise, Parvis now offers a truly comprehensive platform where traditional and private market opportunities converge. We have created a unified ecosystem that supports Canadian investors with full-service planning, tax, and advisory capabilities at every stage of their wealth journey."

As Parvis continues to grow its network of issuers, advisors, and private investment opportunities, RGW's advisory infrastructure will enhance the Company's ability to support both new and experienced investors across the exempt market and CIRO-regulated investment dealer channels. The combined capabilities are expected to create a more integrated onboarding experience, consistent portfolio oversight, and richer planning insights throughout the investor journey.

To learn more about Parvis and its private market investment platform, visit www.parvisinvest.com

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: the execution and integration of the acquired entity; and the Company's business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; and risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291098

Source: Parvis Invest Inc.