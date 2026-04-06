Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - Jordy Chilcott, Co-President and Co-CEO, Manulife Investment Management Limited, Head of Retail Intermediary Distribution, Canada, Manulife Investments ("Manulife" or the "Company") and his team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the launch of the Manulife CQS Multi Asset Credit Fund ETF Series (TSX: MMAC).





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Manulife CQS Multi Asset Credit Fund ETF Series seeks to generate income and capital growth by investing primarily in credit-related investments of global issuers and deliver attractive, income-driven, risk-adjusted returns across market cycles. The portfolio is managed by a team led by Craig Scordellis, Co-CIO and Senior Portfolio Manager, James Fitzpatrick, Head of Global Loans and Senior Portfolio Manager, and Darren Toner, Senior Portfolio Manager.

Manulife I CQS Investment Management, a part of Manulife Investment Management, is a multi-sector alternative credit manager. The firm has a 20+ year history of managing research-driven credit strategies over multiple market cycles, with core capabilities that span corporate credit (loans and bonds), asset-backed securities, regulatory capital, collateralized loan obligations and convertible bonds. Their ambition is to continue to help investors achieve their goals across market cycles by selecting good quality credits and generating income. They are committed to building enduring partnerships with investors, generating long-term risk-adjusted returns and delivering high levels of service, tailoring mandates across a range of return objectives and risk appetites.

For additional information, please visit cqs.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291355

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange