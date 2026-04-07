Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Entwicklung im KI-Sektor könnte unterschätzt werden - und sie betrifft die Energieversorgung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N7M5 | ISIN: US4380908057 | Ticker-Symbol: HHP2
München
02.04.26 | 08:01
10,100 Euro
+4,66 % +0,450
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,00011,20002.04.
PR Newswire
07.04.2026 01:06 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Honors 152 Of Its Own And Suppliers In 3rd Annual Sustainability Awards

Recognizing environmental, social and governance, across Asia, Americas and Europe, the scale and impact of the Sustainability Awards continue to grow, attracting 1,504 entries from Foxconn teams in its third year - five times more than its inaugural edition. Nitrogen safety in Vietnam, zero-carbon cleaning in China and exoskeleton-assisted equipment in the Czech Republic were among projects celebrated, demonstrating deepening of ESG capabilities.

"Through the Sustainability Awards platform, Foxconn colleagues around the world can share outcomes of ESG initiatives. This also encourages all units to transform innovative practices into tangible results, making sustainability not just a goal, but a part of daily operations," said Foxconn Chairman Young Liu. The awards ceremony this year was held at the Shenzhen campus, a World Economic Forum-designated Lighthouse factory site.

Nearly 500 colleagues and supply-chain partners from the Group's operations worldwide attended, in person and online. This year's event recognized innovative achievements of the Group's supply chain, such as at STMicroelectronics, Murata Manufacturing Co and Winbond Electronics Corp, while engaging in a summit roundtable to hear their views about Foxconn's sustainability development.

Winners showcased diverse innovations:

  • Czech Republic: Introduction of exoskeleton-assisted equipment to improve working posture and reduce occupational injury risks, which earned its own recognition in the Czech Republic this year.
  • US: Amid operational expansion in the key market, US operations integrated management processes through digital platforms to enhance operational efficiency and governance transparency.
  • India: Water-saving advocacy, rainwater harvesting and wastewater reuse recognized in comprehensive program for improved water-use efficiency.
  • Vietnam: Improved cost control through nitrogen safety optimization.
  • China: Reduction in electricity costs and carbon emissions through zero-carbon cleaning improvements.

The selection process included document review, jury panel discussions and external evaluation, spanning three rounds and involving up to 100 judges. External experts, scholars, and professional organizations joined in-house judges this year. Following more than two months of evaluation, 332 entries were shortlisted based on different ESG domains and categories.

About Foxconn here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613004/Foxconn_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hon-hai-technology-group-foxconn-honors-152-of-its-own-and-suppliers-in-3rd-annual-sustainability-awards-302734390.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.