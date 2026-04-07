Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Entwicklung im KI-Sektor könnte unterschätzt werden - und sie betrifft die Energieversorgung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2026 02:10 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kingdom BESS Development Pte Limited: Kingdom Energy Storage Platform Backed by Stonepeak Executes First Project Financing Facility

SINGAPORE, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingdom, a battery energy storage system ("BESS") platform established by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, today announced that it has executed its first long-term project finance loan facility for its Mimasaka project, a 29MW battery energy storage project in Mimasaka, Okayama Prefecture, Chugoku, Japan. MUFG Bank, Ltd. is the original lender and mandated lead arranger. The project incorporates batteries from CATL, the world's largest battery manufacturer.

Kingdom owns and manages nine BESS projects in Japan that have each secured a 20-year revenue capacity market contract, which were won in the first two rounds of Japan's Long-term Decarbonization Auction. The nine projects total 479MW of gross capacity. The Mimasaka project is the first of these projects to execute project financing.

"Kingdom is firmly committed to supporting Japan in meeting its energy transition goals," said Jay Guo, Chief Executive Officer at Kingdom. "We are extremely excited to embark on this cooperation with CATL and MUFG, whilst continuing to swiftly progress the development of the remainder of our BESS portfolio."

"We are delighted to have reached this landmark transaction, which anchors Kingdom's position as a key player in Japan's energy storage market," added Ryan Chua, Senior Managing Director at Stonepeak. "We look forward to bringing more of our projects to financial close and into construction in support of Japan's energy transition targets."

About Kingdom
Kingdom is a BESS project development company, headquartered in Singapore with offices in Tokyo and Chengdu. Kingdom works across the full project life cycle to build, hold, and operate BESS assets in Japan and other markets, with the aim of advancing energy transition, and facilitating modern power grid system resiliency?.

About Stonepeak
Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $84 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, with a focus on downside protection and strong risk-adjusted returns. Stonepeak, as sponsor of private equity and credit investment vehicles, provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to grow investments in its target sectors, which include transport and logistics, digital infrastructure, energy and energy transition, and real estate. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Houston, Washington, D.C., London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.

Contacts

Kingdom
Jay Guo / Tian Kai (TK) Ling
corporatecomms@kingdom-bess.com

Stonepeak
Kate Beers / Maya Brounstein
corporatecomms@stonepeak.com
+1 (212) 907-5100


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.