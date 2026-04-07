Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - PicWish, an AI-powered photo editing platform, has upgraded its AI Old Photo Restoration tool with a new model powered by the latest AI technology, delivering clearer details, more natural restoration, and higher overall image quality for damaged vintage photos. Designed for faded, scratched, blurry, and low-quality old images, the tool helps users easily repair photos, restore facial details, and bring old memories back to life online.

PicWish: An AI-Powered Image Editing Platform

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With the new model upgrade, PicWish improves restoration performance across common old-photo issues such as creases, cracks, stains, fading, and blur, while reducing the need for complex manual retouching. The tool also supports Ultra HD mode, giving users higher-quality restored images that are better suited for digital preservation, sharing, and reprinting.

PicWish Restores Old Photos

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PicWish combines old photo repair, facial enhancement, image upscaling, and black-and-white photo colorization in one streamlined workflow. Users simply upload a photo, choose the appropriate repair mode, and let the AI generate an enhanced result in just a few clicks.

"Old photos deserve restoration results that are clearer, more realistic, and easier to preserve," said Zoe Zhang, a PicWish spokesperson. "With our latest model upgrade, PicWish delivers better image quality and a more advanced restoration experience for users who want to recover treasured memories."

PicWish AI Old Photo Restoration is now available online https://picwish.com/ai-old-photo-restoration.

About PicWish

PicWish is an AI photo editing platform that provides tools for photo restoration, image enhancement, background editing, and object removal. The platform offers image editing solutions for both personal and professional use across web and app-based environments.

For more information, visit picwish.com.

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Source: Kinfoome Presswire