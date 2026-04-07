Ashburn, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - Esthetique Dentistry of Ashburn, one of Northern Virginia's most recognized dental practices, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newly built, state-of-the-art facility at 44121 Leesburg Pike, Suite 225, Ashburn, VA 20147. The practice, now operating as the Cosmetic & Implant Dental Center of Northern Virginia, will host a Grand Inauguration & Open House on Thursday, April 9th, 2026 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, welcoming patients, neighbors, and community members to tour the new center, meet the dental team, and enjoy light refreshments.





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A New Era for Dental Care in Ashburn and Loudoun County

Designed with intention and built for the highest standard of patient care, the new Esthetique Dentistry facility represents a significant investment in both technology and patient experience. The upgraded space features advanced digital imaging systems, precision implant planning technology, and purpose-designed treatment suites that prioritize patient comfort at every touchpoint.

The practice has long been recognized as one of the top dental offices in Ashburn, VA, earning recognition from both Washingtonian Magazine and Northern Virginia Magazine for excellence in dentistry, and earning more than 700 five-star patient reviews. The new facility elevates that reputation with infrastructure designed to support the full spectrum of modern dental care, from routine preventive visits to complex full mouth reconstruction and All-on-4 dental implants, all under one roof.

Grand Inauguration & Open House, Event Details

The Esthetique Dentistry community, patients, families, and neighbors throughout Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Lansdowne, and Loudoun County, is warmly invited to attend the Grand Inauguration & Open House:

Event: Grand Inauguration Opening & Open House

Grand Inauguration Opening & Open House Date & Time: Thursday, April 9th, 2026 | 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Thursday, April 9th, 2026 | 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Location: 44121 Leesburg Pike, Suite 225, Ashburn, VA 20147

44121 Leesburg Pike, Suite 225, Ashburn, VA 20147 RSVP: Kindly respond by April 7th, 2026

Kindly respond by April 7th, 2026 Website: www.esthetiquedentistryashburn.com

Guests are invited to explore the new treatment suites, experience the latest dental technology firsthand, and enjoy light bites while meeting the Esthetique Dentistry team. The event is open to current patients, prospective patients, and members of the broader Ashburn and Loudoun County community.

Comprehensive Dental Services, All Under One Roof

The new facility is purpose-built to support the full breadth of Esthetique Dentistry's clinical offerings, which span general and preventive care, advanced restorative dentistry, and leading cosmetic and implant treatments, including:

General & Family Dentistry, dental exams, professional cleanings, and preventive screenings for patients of all ages

Cosmetic Dentistry, porcelain veneers, Philips Zoom! teeth whitening, dental bonding, and full smile makeovers

Dental Implants & All-on-4, advanced implant-supported tooth replacement with digital planning and precision imaging

Full Mouth Reconstruction & Prosthodontics, comprehensive restorative care for complex dental needs

Invisalign & Orthodontics, discreet teeth straightening for teens and adults

Sedation Dentistry, IV sedation, oral sedation, and nitrous oxide for anxiety-free care

Emergency Dental Care, same-day appointments for urgent dental needs

Oral Cancer Screenings, TMJ/TMD Therapy, and Sleep Apnea Treatment

Meet the Esthetique Dentistry Team

The practice is led by a team of highly experienced dental professionals committed to personalized, patient-centered care: Dr. Garima K. Talwar, Dr. Hemani Kaur and Dr. Nishal Patel. Together, they bring deep expertise in general, cosmetic, restorative, and implant dentistry, serving patients across Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Ashburn Village, Lansdowne, and all of Loudoun County.

"This new facility is the fulfillment of everything we have been working toward - a space designed not just for clinical excellence, but for the kind of warm, personalized experience our patients deserve. We can't wait to welcome our community through these doors."

- Esthetique Dentistry of Ashburn

About Esthetique Dentistry of Ashburn

Esthetique Dentistry of Ashburn is an award-winning dental practice serving patients throughout Ashburn, VA and Loudoun County. Voted Top Dentist by Washingtonian Magazine and Northern Virginia Magazine, the practice has earned more than 700 five-star patient reviews and is recognized as one of the leading dental offices in Northern Virginia. The practice offers comprehensive dental care including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, Invisalign, sedation dentistry, and emergency dental care, all from a single, conveniently located office.

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Source: Esthetique Dentistry