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PR Newswire
07.04.2026 04:42 Uhr
203 Leser
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Xinhua Silk Road: E China urban district wraps up Flower Festival activities with eye-catching tourist flows

BEIJING, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When its Flower Festival activities came to a close at Daning Park recently, Jing'an, an urban district of east China's Shanghai reaped an eye-catching influx of around 870,000 tourists.

Apart from the stunning light and shadow show by drones, a 500-square-meter pet-friendly area, an automobile experience exhibition, immersive parades, and a bird watching and tea tasting station approached the public for the first time this year.

Upon their debut, visitors thronging the 16-day-long Jing'an Flower Festival gained a chance to view a wider range of lively and enchanting activities, notably the robot dance performances, flower goddesses parades, music fountain shows, the creative cultural market fair, and industrial exhibitions.

Blending culture with commerce, tourism and exhibitions, Jing'an Flower Festival rewarded tourists with an unusual, unforgettable and spectacular one-stop experience of sci-tech, trends, ecology, foods and cultural creativeness.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350020.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2950901/bbc7f7cb5b324013912951c7cdf46e81_spd.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-e-china-urban-district-wraps-up-flower-festival-activities-with-eye-catching-tourist-flows-302735206.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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