Accepting orders for the GO Battery as part of the modular residential storage system with scalable capacity, seamless EI platform integration, and cold-weather reliability

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo" or "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced availability of the Tigo GO Battery, a next-generation energy storage system and the latest addition to the Tigo GO optimized product line in Europe, joining the GO EV Charger and GO Junction for heat pump integration. The system delivers expandable energy storage capacity of up to 47.9kWh, faster installation via lightweight plug-and-play modules, and cold-weather operation down to -30°C. Installer preorders are currently available, with product shipping commencing in June 2026.

The new GO Battery arrives as several European countries set new all-time single-day records for solar energy production, and global solar installations grew by 11% between 2024 and 2025. The Tigo GO Battery serves European market demand with an optimized modular architecture built on 3.68kWh battery units that installers can configure from 7.3kWh for compact installations to up to 47.9kWh for larger households with higher energy consumption. Each battery module weighs 34kg, helping enable faster deployment while maintaining the compact footprint installers need for space-constrained installations. The modular design helps enable future capacity expansion as household energy needs evolve, giving residents the option to add battery modules without extensive rework or replacing existing infrastructure.

"Across Europe, homeowners are looking for more control over how they produce and use energy. With the GO Battery, they can store the solar power they generate and use it when needed, while benefiting from seamless integration with the Tigo EI ecosystem as we continue to expand its capabilities towards smarter grid interaction. This helps households to reduce reliance on the grid and manage energy more effectively over time," said Mirko Bindi, senior vice president sales EMEA and managing director Europe at Tigo. "The GO Battery was developed in close collaboration with installers, featuring a modular architecture that helps simplify system design and installation, while aiming to deliver the flexibility and reliability required across a wide range of residential applications."

Designed for backward compatibility with all Tigo inverters sold in the European market, including products from the Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution, the GO Battery supports both single-phase and three-phase configurations. The system supports a maximum charge and discharge current of 50 Amps, enabling faster energy cycling for households with variable consumption patterns. Installers monitor and manage GO Battery systems through the Tigo EI platform, with unit-level visibility and remote diagnostics capabilities that help reduce service calls and truck rolls. The system maintains a safe and proven Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) chemistry with an IP65 enclosure rating for indoor and outdoor installations, and carries CE and UKCA certifications along with compliance for European grid standards, including VDE-AR-E2510 and CEI 0-21.

European installers can register for an upcoming webinar showcasing the optimized GO Battery system here. European installers can place orders now through authorized Tigo distributors. To learn more about the GO Battery, visit the Tigo website or contact European sales here.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

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Contacts:

Technica Communications

Luis de Leon

Email: tigoenergy@technica.inc