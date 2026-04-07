Greyskies Inc.: Salam Selects GreySkies AIOps platform to Power AI-Driven Unified Service Assurance Management Center

Strategic partnership with GreySkies to enhance real-time visibility and autonomous operations across Salam's converged network

RIYADH, SA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Salam, a leading telecommunications and ICT provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today announced that it has selected GreySkies AIOps platform as the foundation of Salam's new AI-enabled Unified Service Assurance Management Center.

The deployment will provide Salam with full-stack, real-time visibility across its network, infrastructure, and digital services - enabling proactive operations, faster incident resolution, and enhanced customer experience across its consumer and enterprise offerings.

Salam continues to expand its leadership across key business areas. Through Salam Mobile, the company delivers simple, digital-first prepaid and postpaid mobile services as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO). In the consumer segment, Salam is a major provider of high-speed connectivity, offering Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), including some of the Kingdom's first 1 Gbps fiber services. For the enterprise and wholesale market, Salam provides a comprehensive portfolio of B2B solutions, including dedicated internet access, cloud computing, cybersecurity, managed services, satellite communications (VSAT), and digital infrastructure services.

GreySkies' AIOps Service Assurance platform integrates network and infrastructure performance metrics with service KPIs, logs, telemetry, and customer experience data to deliver end-to-end observability. Using advanced AI models, the platform detects anomalies in real time, correlates events across domains, and automates root-cause analysis and issue resolution - helping reduce downtime, improve service reliability, and streamline operational workflows.

The new Unified Service Assurance Management Center will enable Salam to:

Proactively identify and resolve service issues before they impact customers

Improve operational efficiency through automation and intelligent analytics

Enhance service quality across mobile, fixed, and enterprise offerings

Support the scalability and performance requirements of next-generation networks and digital services

Abdullatif Al Saeed, CTO of Salam said: "Delivering exceptional service quality is central to Salam's mission. By partnering with GreySkies and implementing an AI-enabled Unified Service Assurance Management Center, we are strengthening our operational intelligence and ensuring that our customers benefit from reliable, high-performance connectivity and digital services as our network and service portfolio continue to grow."

Ahmed Mokhtar, CEO of GreySkies added: "We are proud to support Salam in its transformation toward AI-driven autonomous operations. Our platform will provide deep operational visibility and predictive insights, enabling Salam to move from reactive troubleshooting to proactive service assurance while delivering superior customer experiences across all segments."

The GreySkies platform is designed to support modern, multi-domain environments and future-ready architectures, helping service providers operate more efficiently, resolve issues faster, and prepare their infrastructure for continued growth and emerging technologies.

About Salam

Salam is a leading telecommunications and ICT provider in Saudi Arabia, delivering innovative connectivity and digital solutions across mobile, consumer, enterprise, and wholesale segments. The company is committed to enabling digital transformation through high-performance networks, advanced technologies, and customer-centric services.

About GreySkies

GreySkies provides telecom operators and large enterprises with a cutting-edge AIOps Service Assurance platform that delivers full-stack observability across networks, infrastructure, applications, and services. By combining AI-driven anomaly detection, event correlation, and automation with real-time analytics and predictive insights, GreySkies helps service providers improve reliability, enhance user experience, and streamline operations while preparing for next-generation network and IT demands.

Contact

Sara Elwy

Public Relations

selwy@greyskiesinc.com

SOURCE: GreySkies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/salam-selects-greyskies-aiops-platform-to-power-ai-driven-unified-1142498