BioVersys AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

BioVersys Issues Invitation to its 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders



07-Apr-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Basel, Switzerland. (April 7, 2026), 7.00am CEST. Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR.

BioVersys AG, a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant ("MDR") bacteria, has issued the invitation to its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders. The AGM will be held on Thursday, April 30th, 2026 at 12.00 pm CEST at ZIP Auditorium Stückipark, Hochbergerstrasse 60F, 4057 Basel, Switzerland. Agenda for the AGM 2026 Annual Report 2025 (Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements 2025; Auditor's Report) Discharge of the Members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee from Liability Appropriation of Financial Result 2025 Elections and / or Re-elections Election / Re-election of the Chairman and the Members of the Board of Directors Re-election of the Members of the Compensation and Nomination Committee Re-election of the Independent Voting Rights Representative Election of the Auditors Approval of the Compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee Approval of the Compensation of the Board of Directors Approval of the Compensation of the Executive Committee Dr. William Jenkins will not stand for re-election. The Board of Directors and Management thank Dr. Jenkins for his invaluable contributions to the Board of Directors of BioVersys and wish him all the best going forward. The Board of Directors proposes to elect Ms. Simona Skerjanec as a new member of the Board of Directors. Ms. Skerjanec brings extensive international pharmaceutical leadership in developing and commercializing innovative therapies and her expertise will be a valuable addition to the BioVersys Board of Directors as the Company matures its pipeline. Notes to Shareholders The invitation, including the agenda and the proposals of the Board of Directors, will be distributed to shareholders by post. In order to participate and vote at the AGM, shareholders must be registered in the company's shareholder register by April 17, 2026, at the latest. The Annual Report (including the Auditors' reports) and the Invitation to the AGM are available on the Company's website under the following links: Annual Report: https://ir.bioversys.com/investor-relations/financials/financial-reports Invitation AGM: https://ir.bioversys.com/investor-relations/governance-csr/annual-general-meeting About BioVersys BioVersys AG is a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant ("MDR") bacteria. Derived from the company's two internal technology platforms (TRIC and Ansamycin Chemistry), candidates are designed and developed to overcome resistance mechanisms, block virulence production and directly affect the pathogenesis of harmful bacteria towards the identification of new treatment options in the antimicrobial and microbiome fields. This enables BioVersys to address the high unmet medical need for new treatments against life-threatening resistant bacterial infections and bacteria-exacerbated chronic inflammatory microbiome disorders. The company's most advanced research and development programs address nosocomial infections of Acinetobacter baumannii (BV100, Phase 3), and tuberculosis (alpibectir, Phase 2, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and a consortium of the University of Lille, France). BioVersys is located in the biotech hub of Basel, Switzerland. BioVersys contacts Anca Cighi, Head of IR and Communications, Tel. + 41 79 949 33 09; E-mail: Anca.Cighi@bioversys.com For Investors: IR@bioversys.com www.bioversys.com Disclaimer This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning BioVersys and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of BioVersys to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BioVersys is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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