Company Unveils Next Generation Platform with New AI-First Experience, Major Enhancements, Free Trial, and a New Company Identity as BlueDolphin

ValueBlue today announced its transformation into BlueDolphin, unveiling a new brand and platform vision designed to redefine how organizations execute business transformation.

The launch marks a significant milestone following the company's 15th anniversary earlier this year. BlueDolphin now expands beyond traditional enterprise architecture to support transformation from strategy through execution, bringing together solution design, architecture management, and strategic planning in a single AI-powered platform. While the product has long been known as BlueDolphin, the company now fully adopts the name as its unified brand.

Transforming Transformation

In today's business environment, change is constant, high-stakes, and unavoidable. Yet according to Bain Company, 88 percent of organizations remain constrained by fragmented tools, disconnected teams and information, and approaches built for a slower, simpler world. The result is the illusion of progress, where significant time and resources are invested without meaningful impact.

BlueDolphin is leading a new way to change those odds.

"Too many organizations are working harder than ever without moving forward," said Jelle Visser, CEO of BlueDolphin. "They plan, align, and redesign, yet momentum never builds. We take a different approach. By bringing strategy, architecture, and solution design into one connected, AI-powered flow, we turn transformation into continuous, collaborative, and measurable progress."

With this evolution, BlueDolphin also addresses a new class of transformation challenges, including how organizations manage and scale AI and autonomous agents across systems, processes, and teams.

As organizations move from experimenting with AI to using autonomous agents more widely, new challenges are emerging around how to manage and control them. Without a shared view of the business, clear rules, and coordination across teams, these systems can quickly become fragmented and difficult to manage. BlueDolphin provides a central layer of control for AI-driven work.

By connecting agents to a shared architecture and guiding their actions through solution design, the platform ensures decisions stay aligned with business goals, follow defined standards, and adapt as the organization evolves. This allows organizations to scale AI automation with confidence while maintaining visibility and control.

Expanding Beyond Enterprise Architecture

This launch reflects BlueDolphin's expansion into a broader business transformation platform, bringing together Strategic Planning, Architecture Management, and Solution Design in a single, integrated environment. By connecting these capabilities, BlueDolphin enables organizations to align strategy and maintain a unified view of data, processes, and stakeholders across current and future states. Teams can shape and manage initiatives within one system that keeps decisions aligned and plans grounded in reality.

AI is embedded across the platform as a foundational capability, supporting natural language querying, AI-assisted modeling, impact analysis, and decision support to enable faster insights and more informed decisions.

As part of the launch, BlueDolphin is introducing new AI capabilities, enhancements to its solution design features, improved platform navigation, and a free trial of the platform. These updates accompany the company's transition to a unified BlueDolphin brand, reflecting its expanded product scope and positioning.

Availability Launch Events

The enhanced BlueDolphin experience is available globally, effective immediately. To learn more or start a 14-day free trial of the full platform, visit www.bluedolphin.io.

To mark the launch, BlueDolphin will host an exclusive North American event on May 12, 2026, at the California Academy of Sciences' Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco. The event will feature a panel of customers sharing perspectives on driving transformation at scale. Attendance is limited and by approval only. To request an invitation, visit:

https://info.bluedolphin.io/lp/event/bluedolphin-launch-event-sfo/

About BlueDolphin

BlueDolphin is the AI-powered business transformation platform that connects strategic planning, enterprise architecture, and solution design in one unified experience. Designed for organizations navigating constant change, BlueDolphin enables leaders to align teams, surface insights, and deliver transformation with clarity, speed, and impact.

Formerly known as ValueBlue, the company serves some of the largest and fastest-growing organizations worldwide, with offices in New York, London, and Utrecht, Netherlands. For more information, visit www.bluedolphin.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260406527673/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: Melissa Hart, CMO press@bluedolphin.io