Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Lithosphere has introduced Lithic, an AI-native smart contract language, within its Makalu Testnet environment, advancing the development of structured intelligent execution on blockchain infrastructure. The integration enables decentralized applications to incorporate AI-driven processes directly into contract logic, supporting a new class of systems built around adaptive and verifiable execution.

AI-native smart contract execution enabling structured and verifiable intelligent processes on blockchain

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Lithic introduces a framework for defining AI interactions as part of on-chain execution, allowing developers to structure how intelligent processes are invoked, constrained, and validated. Unlike traditional approaches that rely on external services, Lithic enables AI computation to operate within a governed lifecycle, ensuring that execution remains consistent with decentralized system requirements.

Through Lithic, intelligent execution follows a defined process that includes request initiation, asynchronous fulfillment, receipt validation, and state commitment. This structured lifecycle allows non-deterministic AI outputs to be integrated into deterministic environments without compromising transparency or control. The approach supports applications that require adaptive behavior while maintaining verifiable outcomes.

The integration of Lithic within the Makalu Testnet also aligns with Lithosphere's broader architecture, which includes cross-chain coordination through MultX, programmable identity via DNNS, and standardized execution models defined by the LEP100 framework. Together, these components enable decentralized systems to operate with intelligence, interoperability, and structured governance.

"Intelligent execution requires more than integrating AI into applications-it requires defining how AI operates within the system itself," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "Lithic provides the structure needed to ensure that intelligent processes can be executed, verified, and governed within decentralized infrastructure."

By introducing Lithic into the Makalu environment, Lithosphere enables developers to build applications that extend beyond static logic and incorporate dynamic, AI-driven execution. This capability supports emerging use cases where decentralized systems must adapt, coordinate, and operate autonomously across environments.

The continued development of Lithosphere's AI-native infrastructure reflects a broader shift in blockchain design, where execution evolves from transaction-based processes to intelligent coordination systems. Lithic represents a key component of this transition, enabling a new generation of decentralized applications built around programmable intelligence.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments. The platform focuses on enabling intelligent systems to operate within verifiable, decentralized networks through structured execution models and interoperable protocols.

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Source: Kaj Labs