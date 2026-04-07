Europe is navigating a period of intense turbulence, where geopolitical crises, pressure on critical raw materials, and climate-related shocks are reinforcing one another. This polycrisis is no longer cyclical: it is structurally reshaping the continent's value chains and testing its industrial competitiveness.

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Europe's Choice: €27T Coordinated Growth or €20T Fragmented Decline by 2050

In this context, Ardabelle is releasing Greening the Arteries of Industry, a groundbreaking study that quantifies for the first time the economic gap between a Europe that endures and a Europe that invests. Conducted under the scientific supervision of economist Xavier Jaravel, this work represents the first attempt to model, in an integrated way, industrial resilience, ecological transition, and European competitiveness through 2035 2050.

The study was presented under the high patronage of Roland Lescure, Minister for the Economy, Finance and Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty, and Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Minister for Ecological Transition and Territorial Cohesion, reflecting the strategic importance of these issues for France and for Europe.

The conclusion is unequivocal: a €7 trillion differential by 2050, nearly twice the current GDP of Germany.

The study shows that the inaction scenario with GDP stagnating at €20 trillion in 2050 exposes the continent to compounding climate damages, supply chain disruptions, and strategic dependencies. By contrast, a coordinated trajectory of green transition and industrial resilience would lift GDP to €27 trillion, driven by innovation, energy security, and the reconfiguration of supply chains.

Investing 2% of GDP per year between 2025 and 2030 would be enough to trigger this trajectory, with a 218% return on investment. Every euro invested generates €3.18 in benefits, including €2.50 from avoided climate damages alone.

Ardabelle: an architect of Europe's value chains

Ardabelle positions itself as one of the few investment funds capable of combining macroeconomic analysis, micro-level value chain expertise, financial acumen, and operational experience. This integrated approach enables the firm to support Europe's SMEs and mid-caps 99% of European companies as they transition toward more resilient, circular, and competitive business models.

Virginie Morgon, co-founder of Ardabelle declares: "This is not an ideological debate, but a battle for resilience and competitiveness. Europe's value chains must be fundamentally rethought, and it is SMEs and mid-cap companies that hold the keys. Ardabelle is betting on a Europe that rebuilds, accelerates, and regains control of its industrial destiny."

Eric Hazan, co-founder of Ardabelle, states: "Europe is facing a €7 trillion bet. This is not a slogan it is an economic choice. We are at a decisive moment for Europe's industrial sovereignty. Either we invest now to build resilient value chains, or we accept structural decline. At Ardabelle, we believe resilience has become the new competitiveness and we intend to be its architects."

The full study is available here: https://ardabelle.com/articles/greening-arteries

About Ardabelle

Ardabelle Capital is a pioneering private equity firm focused on accelerating the transition to a sustainable, resilient economy. The firm is led by a world-class team of partners who bring together a rare blend of expertise from private equity, industry, and sustainability, combining decades of experience in transforming businesses and driving value across global markets. Ardabelle targets mid-market industrial, services, and technology businesses poised for international growth. With a unique value chain-driven strategy and a strong ecosystem of corporate partners, industry experts, and sustainability strategists, Ardabelle invests to drive long-term sustainable value.

For more information, visit ardabelle.com

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Contacts:

Shahan Sheikholeslami Ops Conseil

shahan@ops-conseil.com +33 6 26 28 62 79