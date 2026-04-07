Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Encouraging Results From Deep Level Drilling at Blanket Mine

Better than expected grades and widths from deep level drilling at Blanket Mine supporting increased confidence in overall mineral resource

(NYSE AMERICAN:CMCL)(AIM:CMCL)(VFEX:CMCL)

SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") is pleased to report further encouraging results from the deep level drilling programme at Blanket Mine, with the campaign proving the continuation of the main orebodies at depth.

The drilling is intended to evaluate the continuity of the mineralised zones on the Blanket, Eroica and Lima ore bodies for the purposes of increasing confidence in the existing mineral resources and growing the mineral resource estimate beyond 34 level, which is at 1,110 metres below surface. These results follow the previously announced deep drilling results published on June 23, 2025.

Highlights

10,311.9 metres of deep level drilling completed between March and December 2025.

Blanket and Eroica orebodies returned grades and widths consistent with, or better than, expectations.

High grade intersections at depth, including multiple wide zones within the newly identified Blanket 7 ("BLK7") orebody.

Lima orebody confirmed to 34 level, supporting potential depth extensions.

Results expected to increase mineral resource confidence and support future life of mine planning.

Highlights of the drill results are summarised in the table below.

Hole Identifier Orebody 1 Name Orebody Intersection Core Length

(m) True width (m) Grade

(g/t) Orebody Intersection depth from surface (m) End of Hole Depth

(m) From (m) To (m) ARS1110EX2401 BLK7* 6.4 19.6 13.20 13.02 9.24 1045.3 158.5 * including 6.4 11.2 4.80 4.73 17.15 ARS1110EX2402 BLK7* 7.48 48.8 41.32 40.42 3.14 1075.0 158.2 * including 7.48 14 6.52 6.38 9.90 * including 17 20 3.00 2.93 6.58 ARS1110EX2403 BLK7* 10.3 58.3 48.00 46.28 4.25 1082.0 158.2 * including 10.3 11.5 1.20 1.16 53.39 * including 19.9 25.9 6.00 5.78 7.45 * including 54.7 58.3 3.60 3.47 11.92 ARS1110EX2404 BLK7* 7.7 28.4 20.70 20.50 3.98 1054.1 155.4 * including 7.7 10.7 3.00 2.97 6.15 * including 14.3 17.3 3.00 2.97 5.21 ARS1110EX2503 BQRHWN 76.7 80.8 4.10 3.65 7.74 1099.3 377.2 BLK1110EX2412 BQR 56.9 64.7 7.80 7.17 7.15 1083.0 242.2 ERC750EX2404 ERCN_HW* 383.5 396.1 12.60 10.80 6.54 994.3 398.3 * including 385.3 387.1 1.80 1.54 8.62 * including 391.3 393.1 1.80 1.54 14.20 LIM750EX2509 LIMM 70.1 72.3 2.20 1.98 15.33 708.5 386.2

1 ERCN_HW - Eroica North Hanging Wall, BQR - Blanket Quartz Reef, BQRHWN - Blanket Quartz Reef Hanging Wall North, LIMM - Lima Main, BLK7 - Blanket 7.

* including refers to a subset of the wider orebody intersection which may return a higher grade if mined to that width

The complete long hole drilling results for March 2025 to end of December 2025 are provided in Appendix 1.

Mark Learmonth, Caledonia's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"The latest results from our deep drilling programme reinforce the geological strength of Blanket Mine and demonstrate the continuity of mineralisation at depth across multiple orebodies. The consistency of grades and widths we are seeing, together with confirmation of the Lima orebody to 34 level, provides growing confidence in the scale and quality of the mineral resource below the current lowest levels of the mine.

"These outcomes support our longer term planning efforts and highlight the value of the investments we have made, as we continue to improve mineral resource confidence and build a stronger foundation for the future of the mine and value creation for the business."

Commentary

The deep drilling at Blanket Mine continues to prove the continuation of the main orebodies at depths equivalent to the lowest levels of the mine and beyond. The density of drilling intersections is likely to upgrade inferred mineral resources to the indicated mineral resource category or better, providing a solid resource base for life of mine planning.

As reported on June 23, 2025, a new orebody was intersected on the multiple horizons of the Blanket orebody. This orebody has been termed Blanket 7 ("BLK7") and the intersections reported here highlight the excellent grades and widths that Blanket Mine can deliver. Drilling into virgin areas of the mine, where the shear zone is developed but untested with drilling, remains an important focus for the on-mine geology team. Of note, in the drillhole location image, certain drillholes have intersected the BQR at a depth below the current orebody models which mark the limit of measured, indicated or inferred mineral resources currently declared for Blanket Mine.

Deep drilling at Lima has shown the Lima orebodies extend to at least the 34-level horizon. The Lima orebody comprises up to 6 individual mineralised zones, not always developed together, and further infill drilling will delineate the spatial orientations of these orebodies.

The deep drilling results are expected to be incorporated into an updated mineral resource and mineral reserve statement during 2026.

Appendix 1

Hole Identifier Orebody Name Orebody Intersection Core Length

(m) True width

(m) Grade

(g/t) Orebody Intersection depth from surface (m) End of Hole Depth

(m) From (m) To (m) ARS1110EX2401 BLK7 6.4 19.6 13.2 13.0 9.24 1045 159 ARS1110EX2401 BLK1HW 46.0 55.0 9.0 8.9 6.28 1080 159 ARS1110EX2401 BQR 129.4 130.6 1.2 1.2 18.53 1155 159 ARS1110EX2401 BLK1HW 139.0 140.2 1.2 1.2 2.04 1164 159 ARS1110EX2402 BLK7 7.5 48.8 41.3 40.4 3.14 1075 158 ARS1110EX2402 BLK1HW 58.4 70.4 12.0 11.7 3.90 1095 158 ARS1110EX2402 BQR 78.8 83.4 4.6 4.5 2.29 1108 158 ARS1110EX2402 BLK1HW 111.8 119.5 7.7 7.5 10.40 1143 158 ARS1110EX2403 BLK7 10.3 58.3 48.0 46.3 4.25 1082 158 ARS1110EX2403 BLK1HW 79.6 80.2 0.7 0.6 31.53 1103 162 ARS1110EX2403 BQR 114.7 115.3 0.6 0.6 11.07 1137 162 ARS1110EX2403 BLK1FW 130.9 131.5 0.6 0.6 15.53 1152 162 ARS1110EX2403 BLK1FW 138.7 147.1 8.4 6.8 3.99 1167 162 ARS1110EX2403 BLK1HW 156.1 157.9 1.8 1.5 3.91 1178 162 ARS1110EX2404 BLK7 7.7 28.4 20.7 20.5 3.98 1054 155 ARS1110EX2404 BLK1HW 50.4 58.2 7.8 7.7 3.20 1079 155 ARS1110EX2404 BQR 93.6 96.6 3.0 3.0 3.06 1122 155 ARS1110EX2404 BLK1FW 128.4 133.2 4.8 4.8 3.09 1158 155 ARS1110EX2502 BLK7 70.9 72.7 1.8 1.7 6.44 1095 347 ARS1110EX2502 BQRHWN 76.6 80.2 3.6 3.4 2.21 1102 347 ARS1110EX2502 BLK1HWN 91.7 98.9 7.2 6.7 4.29 1120 347 ARS1110EX2502 ARSEWL 199.7 201.5 1.8 1.6 1.84 1217 347 ARS1110EX2503 BLK7 63.2 69.5 6.3 5.7 3.39 1085 377 ARS1110EX2503 BQRHWN 76.7 80.8 4.1 3.7 7.74 1099 377 ARS1110EX2503 BLK1HWN 154.5 156.9 2.4 2.0 1.74 1165 377 ARS1110EX2503 ARSEWL 222.7 223.9 1.2 0.9 4.45 1219 377 BLK1110EX2405 BQR 101.9 102.5 0.6 0.6 2.04 1128 254 BLK1110EX2406 BLK7 98.9 100.1 1.2 1.1 4.56 1118 281 BLK1110EX2406 BQRHWN 105.5 107.3 1.8 1.7 3.58 1126 281 BLK1110EX2406 BLK1HWN 210.5 212.9 2.4 2.2 1.85 1224 281 BLK1110EX2406 BQRHWN 229.7 230.9 1.2 1.7 1.94 1240 281 BLK1110EX2407 BLK7 101.4 104.4 3.0 2.2 2.25 1115 257 BLK1110EX2407 BQRHWN 109.2 113.4 4.2 3.6 1.86 1122 257 BLK1110EX2408 BLK1HWN 118.6 157.0 38.4 36.1 5.00 1182 293 BLK1110EX2408 BQRHWN 239.2 272.2 33.0 30.8 2.48 1286 293 BLK1110EX2409 BLK7 91.8 95.4 3.6 3.1 4.07 1118 287 BLK1110EX2409 BQRHWN 236.2 236.8 0.6 0.5 2.07 1240 287 BLK1110EX2409 BLK1HWN 259.6 274.6 15.0 14.1 2.31 1286 287 BLK1110EX2410 BQR 67.5 81.7 14.2 11.2 6.25 1096 233 BLK1110EX2411 BQR 60.5 73.1 12.6 11.3 2.46 1090 239 BLK1110EX2412 BQR 56.9 64.7 7.8 7.2 7.15 1083 242 BLK1110EX2413 BLK7 69.8 74.3 4.5 3.6 6.35 1088 230 BLK1110EX2413 BQRHWN 202.6 203.2 0.6 0.4 3.88 1185 230 BLK1110EX2413 BLK1HWN 228.4 229.0 0.6 0.4 4.42 1204 230 BLK1110EX2414 BQR 84.0 91.2 7.2 6.9 7.17 1108 254 BLK1110EX2415 BLK7 86.9 87.5 0.6 0.5 10.80 1104 254 BLK1110EX2415 BQRHWN 177.7 179.3 1.6 1.3 4.39 1182 254 BLK1110EX2416 BLK7 82.6 83.8 1.2 1.0 2.62 1099 239 BLK1110EX2416 BQRHWN 166.1 166.7 0.6 0.5 14.67 1167 239 BLK1110EX2416 BLK1HWN 170.3 172.1 1.8 1.6 3.10 1171 239 BLK1110EX2416 BLK1HWN 220.5 221.7 1.2 0.9 5.45 1210 239 BLK1110EX2417 BLK7 83.6 84.8 1.2 1.0 2.52 1100 247 BLK1110EX2417 BQRHWN 96.8 101.0 4.2 3.6 2.07 1113 247 BLK1110EX2417 BLK1HWN 194.3 195.5 1.2 1.0 4.30 1192 247 BLK1110EX2417 BLK1HWN 204.5 205.7 1.2 1.0 3.03 1200 247 ERC750EX2404 ERCN_HW 383.5 396.1 12.6 10.8 6.54 994 398 ERC750EX2405 ERCN_HW 441.2 441.8 0.6 0.5 1.63 1059 454 ERC750EX2407 No intersection 470 ERC750EX2409 ERCN_HW 468.0 472.1 4.1 3.6 1.62 1085 482 ERC750EX2409 ERCNFW 479.9 482.8 2.9 2.5 2.65 1097 482 ERC750EX2411 ERCN_HW No intersection 96 ERC750EX2501 ERCN_HW No intersection 458 ERC750EX2502 ERCN_HW 399.1 399.7 0.6 0.5 2.02 1008 443 ERC750EX2502 ERCN_HW1 424.8 426.6 1.8 1.5 3.67 1021 443 ERC750EX2502 ERCNFW 432.8 433.4 0.6 0.5 2.03 1036 443 ERC750EX2502 ERCNFW1 436.6 437.2 0.6 0.5 1.93 1038 443 ERC750EX2503 ERCN_HW No intersection 330 LIM750EX2401 LIMM 84.5 88.1 3.6 3.3 1.24 716 590 LIM750EX2401 LIME 437.8 438.3 0.5 0.4 2.59 893 590 LIM750EX2502 LIMM 107.0 112.6 5.6 5.2 3.72 742 605 LIM750EX2502 LIMI 117.4 122.2 4.8 4.4 4.62 753 605 LIM750EX2502 LIME 404.3 406.1 1.8 1.5 3.96 1008 605 LIM750EX2503 LIMI 120.6 129.9 9.3 6.8 3.03 741 231 LIM750EX2504 LIMHW 101.7 107.1 5.4 4.9 2.05 743 461 LIM750EX2504 LIMM 112.9 128.3 15.4 14.1 2.47 655 461 LIM750EX2504 LIMI 151.5 152.1 0.6 0.5 1.74 784 461 LIM750EX2504 LIME 218.9 219.5 0.6 0.5 4.44 844 461 LIM750EX2505 LIMM 166.7 171.2 4.5 4.5 2.70 814 462 LIM750EX2505 LIMI 210.0 211.8 1.8 1.8 1.91 855 462 LIM750EX2506 LIMI 140.7 143.2 2.5 2.1 2.22 765 254 LIM750EX2507 LIMHW 75.9 77.1 1.2 1.1 3.71 716 440 LIM750EX2507 LIMM 88.6 94.0 5.4 5.0 3.17 731 440 LIM750EX2508 LIMM 80.1 80.7 0.6 0.6 7.28 721 440 LIM750EX2508 LIMI 154.4 154.7 0.3 0.3 2.49 792 440 LIM750EX2509 LIMM 70.1 72.3 2.2 2.0 15.33 709 386 LIM750EX2510 LIMI 279.8 285.8 6.0 4.9 1.84 892 287 LIM750EX2511 LIMHW 66.6 67.2 0.6 0.5 2.79 704 380 LIM750EX2511 LIMM 72.3 72.9 0.6 0.5 2.86 709 380 LIM750EX2511 LIMI 143.5 144.0 0.5 0.4 1.77 771 380 LIM750EX2511 LIME 153.5 155.3 1.8 1.5 3.60 778 380 LIM750EX2512 LIMHW 78.4 79.0 0.6 0.6 1.74 720 381 LIM750EX2512 LIMM 110.5 111.1 0.6 0.6 1.66 750 381 LIM750EX2514 LIMHW 76.5 79.7 3.2 3.2 3.27 723 344

* ERCN_HW - Eroica North Hanging Wall, ERCN_HW1 - Eroica North Hanging Wall1, ERCNFW - Eroica North Foot Wall, ERCNFW1 - Eroica North Foot Wall 1, BQR - Blanket Quartz Reef, BQRHWN - Blanket Quartz Reef Hanging Wall North, BLK1HWN - Blanket 1 Hanging wall North, BLK1HW - Blanket 1 Hanging wall, BLK1FW - Blanket 1 Footwall, ARSEWL - AR South East - West Limb, LIMM - Lima Main, LIME - Lima East, LIMI - Lima Intermediate, LIMHW- Lima Hanging Wall, BLK7 - Blanket 7.

Table 2

Underground exploration drill hole; azimuth, dip, drilled length, and collar location (UTM NAD83)

Hole Identifier Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Drilled Length (m) UTM Easting (m) UTM Northing (m) UTM Elevation (m) ARS1110EX2401 99 81 158.5 697764 7693019 23 ARS1110EX2402 114 79 158.2 697764 7693018 23 ARS1110EX2403 126 75 163.9 697764 7693017 21 ARS1110EX2404 122 82 155.4 697764 7693018 22 ARS1110EX2502 352 73 347.3 697679 7693028 24 ARS1110EX2503 354 66 377.2 697679 7693028 24 BLK1110EX2405 101 81 254.3 697681 7693028 24 BLK1110EX2406 119 70 281.3 697681 7693027 24 BLK1110EX2407 139 61 257.4 697681 7693026 24 BLK1110EX2408 85 76 293.2 697682 7693027 24 BLK1110EX2409 84 76 287.4 697681 7693027 24 BLK1110EX2410 50 71 233.3 697683 7693030 16 BLK1110EX2411 37 67 239.3 697681 7693029 24 BLK1110EX2412 50 64 242.8 697681 7693029 24 BLK1110EX2413 48 59 230.2 697682 7693028 24 BLK1110EX2414 70 76 254.4 697684 7693029 13 BLK1110EX2415 79 64 254.3 697686 7693029 14 BLK1110EX2416 88 63 239.3 697682 7693027 24 BLK1110EX2417 103 64 247.3 697682 7693027 24 ERC750EX2404 84 81 439.5 697077 7694527 388 ERC750EX2405 108 78 454.4 697077 7694526 388 ERC750EX2407 48 84 470.3 697077 7694526 388 ERC750EX2409 94 80 482.3 697079 7694527 375 ERC750EX2411 33 84 326.3 697077 7694527 388 ERC750EX2502 94 75 443.3 697077 7694527 388 ERC750EX2503 73 85 330.3 697077 7694526 388 LIM750EX2502 336 67 605.3 697294 7694876 387 LIM750EX2503 351 50 231.1 697295 7694877 387 LIM750EX2504 350 70 461.3 697295 7694876 387 LIM750EX2505 343 86 461.5 697295 7694876 386 LIM750EX2506 341 60 440.2 697294 7694877 387 LIM750EX2507 350 70 440.2 697295 7694876 387 LIM750EX2508 50 76 440.3 697298 7694874 387 LIM750EX2509 51 65 386.2 697298 7694875 387 LIM750EX2510 110 66 287.3 697302 7694872 375 LIM750EX2511 114 66 380.1 697209 7694824 387 LIM750EX2512 112 75 381.3 697297 7694874 386 LIM750EX2514 35 84 344.4 697297 7694875 386

Blanket Deep Drilling - Locality of Deep Drilling

Blanket Orebodies - Drilling from 1,110 (34 level) metres below surface

Eroica and Lima Orebody - Drilling from 750 metres (22 level) below surface

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 1534 679 800

Tel: +44 7817 841 793 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)

Adrian Hadden

Pearl Kellie Tel: +44 207 397 1965

Tel: +44 131 220 9775 Camarco, Financial PR (UK)

Gordon Poole

Elfie Kent

Tel: +44 20 3757 4980 Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)

Debra Tatenda

Tel: +263 77802131 IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)

Lloyd Mlotshwa

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

Qualified Person

Craig James Harvey, MGSSA, MAIG, Caledonia Vice President, Technical Services, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Craig James Harvey is a "Qualified Person" as defined by each of (i) the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and (ii) sub-part 1300 of Regulation S-K of the U.S. Securities Act.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Access to Blanket Mine premises is controlled by security personnel on the first gate. On the second gate, in addition to security, entry is gained by biometric entry system. Diamond drilling is performed by qualified diamond drillers under the supervision of a diamond drill foreperson. Drilled core is routinely brought to surface to the core shed where it is received and laid down. A qualified geological technician performs geotechnical logging while a qualified geologist logs the core and marks the portions for splitting. The core is split in half along the core long axis using an electric core cutter equipped with a diamond saw cutter located on surface at the Blanket Mine coreyard. All safety procedures are documented in a Standard Operating Procedure which governs the activity undertaken by trained personnel. The geologist marks the sample intervals, put tickets, insert standards and blanks. One half of the sample is put into a plastic sample bag and sealed with cable ties. The sampling information is entered into the database. The other half of the core is marked with sample intervals and sample numbers and returned to the core box and retained for future reference. The samples are put in marked grain bags and tied with cable ties.

Transportation is by road using a mine vehicle to a SADCAS accredited testing laboratory (accreditation number TEST-05 0030) in Kwekwe, some 330km from Blanket Mine. A delivery note is signed as proof of dispatch.

Gold is analysed by a 50 grams fire assay with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. The laboratory also has internal quality control ("QC") programs that include insertion of reagent blanks, reference materials, and pulp duplicates.

Blanket Mine inserts QC samples (blanks and reference materials) at regular intervals to monitor laboratory performance.

When results are received, the assay results are painted against the sample numbers on the core retained.

Once the assay results are validated as being representative, the complete drillhole location, survey, lithology, geotechnical and assay logs are added to the drillhole database by the Blanket Database Manager.

Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR") as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited, to Caledonia's current expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "goal", "plan", "target", "intend", "estimate", "could", "should", "may" and "will" or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include: upgrading inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources, publication of a new mineral resource and reserve estimate, extending the life of mine and the confidence in the mineral resource base at depth. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. Such factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: failure to establish estimated resources and reserves, the grade and recovery of ore which is mined varying from estimates, success of future exploration and drilling programs, reliability of drilling, sampling and assay data, assumptions regarding the representativeness of mineralization being inaccurate, success of planned metallurgical test-work, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and other factors.

Exploration results that include geophysics, sampling, and drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit. Such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics and economic potential to be classed as a category of mineral resource. A mineral resource that is classified as "inferred" or "indicated" has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or part of an "indicated mineral resource" or "inferred mineral resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category of mineral resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into proven and probable mineral reserves.

Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources proving to be inaccurate, fluctuations in gold price, risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom the Company does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards, employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; political risk; risks related to natural disasters, terrorism, civil unrest, public health concerns (including health epidemics or outbreaks of communicable diseases such as the coronavirus (COVID-19)); availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining or maintaining necessary licenses and permits, diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as mining occurs; global financial condition, the actual results of current exploration activities, changes to conclusions of economic evaluations, and changes in project parameters to deal with unanticipated economic or other factors, risks of increased capital and operating costs, environmental, safety or regulatory risks, expropriation, the Company's title to properties including ownership thereof, increased competition in the mining industry for properties, equipment, qualified personnel and their costs, risks relating to the uncertainty of timing of events including targeted production rate increase and currency fluctuations. Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. Caledonia undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, see the Company's latest 20-F and Management's Discussion and Analysis, each under the heading "Risk Factors", available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The foregoing should be reviewed in conjunction with the information and risk factors and assumptions found in this news release.

This news release is not an offer of the shares of Caledonia for sale in the United States or elsewhere. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the shares of Caledonia, in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such province, state or jurisdiction.

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-encouraging-results-from-deep-level-drilling-at-1154914