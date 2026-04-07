Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Encouraging Results From Deep Level Drilling at Blanket Mine

Better than expected grades and widths from deep level drilling at Blanket Mine supporting increased confidence in overall mineral resource
(NYSE AMERICAN:CMCL)(AIM:CMCL)(VFEX:CMCL)
SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") is pleased to report further encouraging results from the deep level drilling programme at Blanket Mine, with the campaign proving the continuation of the main orebodies at depth.
The drilling is intended to evaluate the continuity of the mineralised zones on the Blanket, Eroica and Lima ore bodies for the purposes of increasing confidence in the existing mineral resources and growing the mineral resource estimate beyond 34 level, which is at 1,110 metres below surface. These results follow the previously announced deep drilling results published on June 23, 2025.
Highlights
10,311.9 metres of deep level drilling completed between March and December 2025.
Blanket and Eroica orebodies returned grades and widths consistent with, or better than, expectations.
High grade intersections at depth, including multiple wide zones within the newly identified Blanket 7 ("BLK7") orebody.
Lima orebody confirmed to 34 level, supporting potential depth extensions.
Results expected to increase mineral resource confidence and support future life of mine planning.
Highlights of the drill results are summarised in the table below.
Hole Identifier
Orebody 1 Name
Orebody Intersection
Core Length
True width (m)
Grade
Orebody Intersection depth from surface (m)
End of Hole Depth
From (m)
To (m)
ARS1110EX2401
BLK7*
6.4
19.6
13.20
13.02
9.24
1045.3
158.5
* including
6.4
11.2
4.80
4.73
17.15
ARS1110EX2402
BLK7*
7.48
48.8
41.32
40.42
3.14
1075.0
158.2
* including
7.48
14
6.52
6.38
9.90
* including
17
20
3.00
2.93
6.58
ARS1110EX2403
BLK7*
10.3
58.3
48.00
46.28
4.25
1082.0
158.2
* including
10.3
11.5
1.20
1.16
53.39
* including
19.9
25.9
6.00
5.78
7.45
* including
54.7
58.3
3.60
3.47
11.92
ARS1110EX2404
BLK7*
7.7
28.4
20.70
20.50
3.98
1054.1
155.4
* including
7.7
10.7
3.00
2.97
6.15
* including
14.3
17.3
3.00
2.97
5.21
ARS1110EX2503
BQRHWN
76.7
80.8
4.10
3.65
7.74
1099.3
377.2
BLK1110EX2412
BQR
56.9
64.7
7.80
7.17
7.15
1083.0
242.2
ERC750EX2404
ERCN_HW*
383.5
396.1
12.60
10.80
6.54
994.3
398.3
* including
385.3
387.1
1.80
1.54
8.62
* including
391.3
393.1
1.80
1.54
14.20
LIM750EX2509
LIMM
70.1
72.3
2.20
1.98
15.33
708.5
386.2
1 ERCN_HW - Eroica North Hanging Wall, BQR - Blanket Quartz Reef, BQRHWN - Blanket Quartz Reef Hanging Wall North, LIMM - Lima Main, BLK7 - Blanket 7.
* including refers to a subset of the wider orebody intersection which may return a higher grade if mined to that width
The complete long hole drilling results for March 2025 to end of December 2025 are provided in Appendix 1.
Mark Learmonth, Caledonia's Chief Executive Officer, commented:
"The latest results from our deep drilling programme reinforce the geological strength of Blanket Mine and demonstrate the continuity of mineralisation at depth across multiple orebodies. The consistency of grades and widths we are seeing, together with confirmation of the Lima orebody to 34 level, provides growing confidence in the scale and quality of the mineral resource below the current lowest levels of the mine.
"These outcomes support our longer term planning efforts and highlight the value of the investments we have made, as we continue to improve mineral resource confidence and build a stronger foundation for the future of the mine and value creation for the business."
Commentary
The deep drilling at Blanket Mine continues to prove the continuation of the main orebodies at depths equivalent to the lowest levels of the mine and beyond. The density of drilling intersections is likely to upgrade inferred mineral resources to the indicated mineral resource category or better, providing a solid resource base for life of mine planning.
As reported on June 23, 2025, a new orebody was intersected on the multiple horizons of the Blanket orebody. This orebody has been termed Blanket 7 ("BLK7") and the intersections reported here highlight the excellent grades and widths that Blanket Mine can deliver. Drilling into virgin areas of the mine, where the shear zone is developed but untested with drilling, remains an important focus for the on-mine geology team. Of note, in the drillhole location image, certain drillholes have intersected the BQR at a depth below the current orebody models which mark the limit of measured, indicated or inferred mineral resources currently declared for Blanket Mine.
Deep drilling at Lima has shown the Lima orebodies extend to at least the 34-level horizon. The Lima orebody comprises up to 6 individual mineralised zones, not always developed together, and further infill drilling will delineate the spatial orientations of these orebodies.
The deep drilling results are expected to be incorporated into an updated mineral resource and mineral reserve statement during 2026.
Appendix 1
Hole Identifier
Orebody Name
Orebody Intersection
Core Length
True width
Grade
Orebody Intersection depth from surface (m)
End of Hole Depth
From (m)
To (m)
ARS1110EX2401
BLK7
6.4
19.6
13.2
13.0
9.24
1045
159
ARS1110EX2401
BLK1HW
46.0
55.0
9.0
8.9
6.28
1080
159
ARS1110EX2401
BQR
129.4
130.6
1.2
1.2
18.53
1155
159
ARS1110EX2401
BLK1HW
139.0
140.2
1.2
1.2
2.04
1164
159
ARS1110EX2402
BLK7
7.5
48.8
41.3
40.4
3.14
1075
158
ARS1110EX2402
BLK1HW
58.4
70.4
12.0
11.7
3.90
1095
158
ARS1110EX2402
BQR
78.8
83.4
4.6
4.5
2.29
1108
158
ARS1110EX2402
BLK1HW
111.8
119.5
7.7
7.5
10.40
1143
158
ARS1110EX2403
BLK7
10.3
58.3
48.0
46.3
4.25
1082
158
ARS1110EX2403
BLK1HW
79.6
80.2
0.7
0.6
31.53
1103
162
ARS1110EX2403
BQR
114.7
115.3
0.6
0.6
11.07
1137
162
ARS1110EX2403
BLK1FW
130.9
131.5
0.6
0.6
15.53
1152
162
ARS1110EX2403
BLK1FW
138.7
147.1
8.4
6.8
3.99
1167
162
ARS1110EX2403
BLK1HW
156.1
157.9
1.8
1.5
3.91
1178
162
ARS1110EX2404
BLK7
7.7
28.4
20.7
20.5
3.98
1054
155
ARS1110EX2404
BLK1HW
50.4
58.2
7.8
7.7
3.20
1079
155
ARS1110EX2404
BQR
93.6
96.6
3.0
3.0
3.06
1122
155
ARS1110EX2404
BLK1FW
128.4
133.2
4.8
4.8
3.09
1158
155
ARS1110EX2502
BLK7
70.9
72.7
1.8
1.7
6.44
1095
347
ARS1110EX2502
BQRHWN
76.6
80.2
3.6
3.4
2.21
1102
347
ARS1110EX2502
BLK1HWN
91.7
98.9
7.2
6.7
4.29
1120
347
ARS1110EX2502
ARSEWL
199.7
201.5
1.8
1.6
1.84
1217
347
ARS1110EX2503
BLK7
63.2
69.5
6.3
5.7
3.39
1085
377
ARS1110EX2503
BQRHWN
76.7
80.8
4.1
3.7
7.74
1099
377
ARS1110EX2503
BLK1HWN
154.5
156.9
2.4
2.0
1.74
1165
377
ARS1110EX2503
ARSEWL
222.7
223.9
1.2
0.9
4.45
1219
377
BLK1110EX2405
BQR
101.9
102.5
0.6
0.6
2.04
1128
254
BLK1110EX2406
BLK7
98.9
100.1
1.2
1.1
4.56
1118
281
BLK1110EX2406
BQRHWN
105.5
107.3
1.8
1.7
3.58
1126
281
BLK1110EX2406
BLK1HWN
210.5
212.9
2.4
2.2
1.85
1224
281
BLK1110EX2406
BQRHWN
229.7
230.9
1.2
1.7
1.94
1240
281
BLK1110EX2407
BLK7
101.4
104.4
3.0
2.2
2.25
1115
257
BLK1110EX2407
BQRHWN
109.2
113.4
4.2
3.6
1.86
1122
257
BLK1110EX2408
BLK1HWN
118.6
157.0
38.4
36.1
5.00
1182
293
BLK1110EX2408
BQRHWN
239.2
272.2
33.0
30.8
2.48
1286
293
BLK1110EX2409
BLK7
91.8
95.4
3.6
3.1
4.07
1118
287
BLK1110EX2409
BQRHWN
236.2
236.8
0.6
0.5
2.07
1240
287
BLK1110EX2409
BLK1HWN
259.6
274.6
15.0
14.1
2.31
1286
287
BLK1110EX2410
BQR
67.5
81.7
14.2
11.2
6.25
1096
233
BLK1110EX2411
BQR
60.5
73.1
12.6
11.3
2.46
1090
239
BLK1110EX2412
BQR
56.9
64.7
7.8
7.2
7.15
1083
242
BLK1110EX2413
BLK7
69.8
74.3
4.5
3.6
6.35
1088
230
BLK1110EX2413
BQRHWN
202.6
203.2
0.6
0.4
3.88
1185
230
BLK1110EX2413
BLK1HWN
228.4
229.0
0.6
0.4
4.42
1204
230
BLK1110EX2414
BQR
84.0
91.2
7.2
6.9
7.17
1108
254
BLK1110EX2415
BLK7
86.9
87.5
0.6
0.5
10.80
1104
254
BLK1110EX2415
BQRHWN
177.7
179.3
1.6
1.3
4.39
1182
254
BLK1110EX2416
BLK7
82.6
83.8
1.2
1.0
2.62
1099
239
BLK1110EX2416
BQRHWN
166.1
166.7
0.6
0.5
14.67
1167
239
BLK1110EX2416
BLK1HWN
170.3
172.1
1.8
1.6
3.10
1171
239
BLK1110EX2416
BLK1HWN
220.5
221.7
1.2
0.9
5.45
1210
239
BLK1110EX2417
BLK7
83.6
84.8
1.2
1.0
2.52
1100
247
BLK1110EX2417
BQRHWN
96.8
101.0
4.2
3.6
2.07
1113
247
BLK1110EX2417
BLK1HWN
194.3
195.5
1.2
1.0
4.30
1192
247
BLK1110EX2417
BLK1HWN
204.5
205.7
1.2
1.0
3.03
1200
247
ERC750EX2404
ERCN_HW
383.5
396.1
12.6
10.8
6.54
994
398
ERC750EX2405
ERCN_HW
441.2
441.8
0.6
0.5
1.63
1059
454
ERC750EX2407
No intersection
470
ERC750EX2409
ERCN_HW
468.0
472.1
4.1
3.6
1.62
1085
482
ERC750EX2409
ERCNFW
479.9
482.8
2.9
2.5
2.65
1097
482
ERC750EX2411
ERCN_HW
No intersection
96
ERC750EX2501
ERCN_HW
No intersection
458
ERC750EX2502
ERCN_HW
399.1
399.7
0.6
0.5
2.02
1008
443
ERC750EX2502
ERCN_HW1
424.8
426.6
1.8
1.5
3.67
1021
443
ERC750EX2502
ERCNFW
432.8
433.4
0.6
0.5
2.03
1036
443
ERC750EX2502
ERCNFW1
436.6
437.2
0.6
0.5
1.93
1038
443
ERC750EX2503
ERCN_HW
No intersection
330
LIM750EX2401
LIMM
84.5
88.1
3.6
3.3
1.24
716
590
LIM750EX2401
LIME
437.8
438.3
0.5
0.4
2.59
893
590
LIM750EX2502
LIMM
107.0
112.6
5.6
5.2
3.72
742
605
LIM750EX2502
LIMI
117.4
122.2
4.8
4.4
4.62
753
605
LIM750EX2502
LIME
404.3
406.1
1.8
1.5
3.96
1008
605
LIM750EX2503
LIMI
120.6
129.9
9.3
6.8
3.03
741
231
LIM750EX2504
LIMHW
101.7
107.1
5.4
4.9
2.05
743
461
LIM750EX2504
LIMM
112.9
128.3
15.4
14.1
2.47
655
461
LIM750EX2504
LIMI
151.5
152.1
0.6
0.5
1.74
784
461
LIM750EX2504
LIME
218.9
219.5
0.6
0.5
4.44
844
461
LIM750EX2505
LIMM
166.7
171.2
4.5
4.5
2.70
814
462
LIM750EX2505
LIMI
210.0
211.8
1.8
1.8
1.91
855
462
LIM750EX2506
LIMI
140.7
143.2
2.5
2.1
2.22
765
254
LIM750EX2507
LIMHW
75.9
77.1
1.2
1.1
3.71
716
440
LIM750EX2507
LIMM
88.6
94.0
5.4
5.0
3.17
731
440
LIM750EX2508
LIMM
80.1
80.7
0.6
0.6
7.28
721
440
LIM750EX2508
LIMI
154.4
154.7
0.3
0.3
2.49
792
440
LIM750EX2509
LIMM
70.1
72.3
2.2
2.0
15.33
709
386
LIM750EX2510
LIMI
279.8
285.8
6.0
4.9
1.84
892
287
LIM750EX2511
LIMHW
66.6
67.2
0.6
0.5
2.79
704
380
LIM750EX2511
LIMM
72.3
72.9
0.6
0.5
2.86
709
380
LIM750EX2511
LIMI
143.5
144.0
0.5
0.4
1.77
771
380
LIM750EX2511
LIME
153.5
155.3
1.8
1.5
3.60
778
380
LIM750EX2512
LIMHW
78.4
79.0
0.6
0.6
1.74
720
381
LIM750EX2512
LIMM
110.5
111.1
0.6
0.6
1.66
750
381
LIM750EX2514
LIMHW
76.5
79.7
3.2
3.2
3.27
723
344
* ERCN_HW - Eroica North Hanging Wall, ERCN_HW1 - Eroica North Hanging Wall1, ERCNFW - Eroica North Foot Wall, ERCNFW1 - Eroica North Foot Wall 1, BQR - Blanket Quartz Reef, BQRHWN - Blanket Quartz Reef Hanging Wall North, BLK1HWN - Blanket 1 Hanging wall North, BLK1HW - Blanket 1 Hanging wall, BLK1FW - Blanket 1 Footwall, ARSEWL - AR South East - West Limb, LIMM - Lima Main, LIME - Lima East, LIMI - Lima Intermediate, LIMHW- Lima Hanging Wall, BLK7 - Blanket 7.
Table 2
Underground exploration drill hole; azimuth, dip, drilled length, and collar location (UTM NAD83)
Hole Identifier
Azimuth (°)
Dip (°)
Drilled Length (m)
UTM Easting (m)
UTM Northing (m)
UTM Elevation (m)
ARS1110EX2401
99
81
158.5
697764
7693019
23
ARS1110EX2402
114
79
158.2
697764
7693018
23
ARS1110EX2403
126
75
163.9
697764
7693017
21
ARS1110EX2404
122
82
155.4
697764
7693018
22
ARS1110EX2502
352
73
347.3
697679
7693028
24
ARS1110EX2503
354
66
377.2
697679
7693028
24
BLK1110EX2405
101
81
254.3
697681
7693028
24
BLK1110EX2406
119
70
281.3
697681
7693027
24
BLK1110EX2407
139
61
257.4
697681
7693026
24
BLK1110EX2408
85
76
293.2
697682
7693027
24
BLK1110EX2409
84
76
287.4
697681
7693027
24
BLK1110EX2410
50
71
233.3
697683
7693030
16
BLK1110EX2411
37
67
239.3
697681
7693029
24
BLK1110EX2412
50
64
242.8
697681
7693029
24
BLK1110EX2413
48
59
230.2
697682
7693028
24
BLK1110EX2414
70
76
254.4
697684
7693029
13
BLK1110EX2415
79
64
254.3
697686
7693029
14
BLK1110EX2416
88
63
239.3
697682
7693027
24
BLK1110EX2417
103
64
247.3
697682
7693027
24
ERC750EX2404
84
81
439.5
697077
7694527
388
ERC750EX2405
108
78
454.4
697077
7694526
388
ERC750EX2407
48
84
470.3
697077
7694526
388
ERC750EX2409
94
80
482.3
697079
7694527
375
ERC750EX2411
33
84
326.3
697077
7694527
388
ERC750EX2502
94
75
443.3
697077
7694527
388
ERC750EX2503
73
85
330.3
697077
7694526
388
LIM750EX2502
336
67
605.3
697294
7694876
387
LIM750EX2503
351
50
231.1
697295
7694877
387
LIM750EX2504
350
70
461.3
697295
7694876
387
LIM750EX2505
343
86
461.5
697295
7694876
386
LIM750EX2506
341
60
440.2
697294
7694877
387
LIM750EX2507
350
70
440.2
697295
7694876
387
LIM750EX2508
50
76
440.3
697298
7694874
387
LIM750EX2509
51
65
386.2
697298
7694875
387
LIM750EX2510
110
66
287.3
697302
7694872
375
LIM750EX2511
114
66
380.1
697209
7694824
387
LIM750EX2512
112
75
381.3
697297
7694874
386
LIM750EX2514
35
84
344.4
697297
7694875
386
Blanket Deep Drilling - Locality of Deep Drilling
Blanket Orebodies - Drilling from 1,110 (34 level) metres below surface
Eroica and Lima Orebody - Drilling from 750 metres (22 level) below surface
Enquiries:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Qualified Person
Craig James Harvey, MGSSA, MAIG, Caledonia Vice President, Technical Services, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Craig James Harvey is a "Qualified Person" as defined by each of (i) the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and (ii) sub-part 1300 of Regulation S-K of the U.S. Securities Act.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
Access to Blanket Mine premises is controlled by security personnel on the first gate. On the second gate, in addition to security, entry is gained by biometric entry system. Diamond drilling is performed by qualified diamond drillers under the supervision of a diamond drill foreperson. Drilled core is routinely brought to surface to the core shed where it is received and laid down. A qualified geological technician performs geotechnical logging while a qualified geologist logs the core and marks the portions for splitting. The core is split in half along the core long axis using an electric core cutter equipped with a diamond saw cutter located on surface at the Blanket Mine coreyard. All safety procedures are documented in a Standard Operating Procedure which governs the activity undertaken by trained personnel. The geologist marks the sample intervals, put tickets, insert standards and blanks. One half of the sample is put into a plastic sample bag and sealed with cable ties. The sampling information is entered into the database. The other half of the core is marked with sample intervals and sample numbers and returned to the core box and retained for future reference. The samples are put in marked grain bags and tied with cable ties.
Transportation is by road using a mine vehicle to a SADCAS accredited testing laboratory (accreditation number TEST-05 0030) in Kwekwe, some 330km from Blanket Mine. A delivery note is signed as proof of dispatch.
Gold is analysed by a 50 grams fire assay with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. The laboratory also has internal quality control ("QC") programs that include insertion of reagent blanks, reference materials, and pulp duplicates.
Blanket Mine inserts QC samples (blanks and reference materials) at regular intervals to monitor laboratory performance.
When results are received, the assay results are painted against the sample numbers on the core retained.
Once the assay results are validated as being representative, the complete drillhole location, survey, lithology, geotechnical and assay logs are added to the drillhole database by the Blanket Database Manager.
Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR") as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.
Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information
Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited, to Caledonia's current expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "goal", "plan", "target", "intend", "estimate", "could", "should", "may" and "will" or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include: upgrading inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources, publication of a new mineral resource and reserve estimate, extending the life of mine and the confidence in the mineral resource base at depth. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. Such factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: failure to establish estimated resources and reserves, the grade and recovery of ore which is mined varying from estimates, success of future exploration and drilling programs, reliability of drilling, sampling and assay data, assumptions regarding the representativeness of mineralization being inaccurate, success of planned metallurgical test-work, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and other factors.
Exploration results that include geophysics, sampling, and drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit. Such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics and economic potential to be classed as a category of mineral resource. A mineral resource that is classified as "inferred" or "indicated" has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or part of an "indicated mineral resource" or "inferred mineral resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category of mineral resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into proven and probable mineral reserves.
Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources proving to be inaccurate, fluctuations in gold price, risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom the Company does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards, employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; political risk; risks related to natural disasters, terrorism, civil unrest, public health concerns (including health epidemics or outbreaks of communicable diseases such as the coronavirus (COVID-19)); availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining or maintaining necessary licenses and permits, diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as mining occurs; global financial condition, the actual results of current exploration activities, changes to conclusions of economic evaluations, and changes in project parameters to deal with unanticipated economic or other factors, risks of increased capital and operating costs, environmental, safety or regulatory risks, expropriation, the Company's title to properties including ownership thereof, increased competition in the mining industry for properties, equipment, qualified personnel and their costs, risks relating to the uncertainty of timing of events including targeted production rate increase and currency fluctuations. Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. Caledonia undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.
For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, see the Company's latest 20-F and Management's Discussion and Analysis, each under the heading "Risk Factors", available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The foregoing should be reviewed in conjunction with the information and risk factors and assumptions found in this news release.
This news release is not an offer of the shares of Caledonia for sale in the United States or elsewhere. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the shares of Caledonia, in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such province, state or jurisdiction.
SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-encouraging-results-from-deep-level-drilling-at-1154914