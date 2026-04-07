The US manufacturer has launched a modular residential battery for Europe, scalable from 7.3 kWh to 47.9 kWh with LFP chemistry and IP65 protection. The system offers up to 23.3 kW nominal power, over 6,000 cycles, and a deapth of discharge of 90%.US-based DC power optimizer technology provider Tigo Energy has unveiled a new energy storage system for residential use. "The Tigo GO Battery serves European market demand with an optimized modular architecture built on 3.68 kWh battery units that installers can configure from 7.3 kWh for compact installations up to 47.9 kWh for larger households," ...

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