Indian clean-tech startup Greenvize has launched a compact hydrogen-based cooking system designed for residential and commercial kitchens. The system integrates a proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser directly into a cooking unit, enabling on-site hydrogen generation from water without the need for storage or distribution infrastructure. India Indian clean-tech startup Greenvize has launched a compact hydrogen-based cooking appliance designed for residential and commercial kitchens. The system integrates a proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser directly into a cooking unit, enabling ...

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