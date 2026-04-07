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Diese Entwicklung im KI-Sektor könnte unterschätzt werden - und sie betrifft die Energieversorgung
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WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
02.04.26 | 17:35
22,310 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,11022,41008:56
0,0000,00008:55
PR Newswire
07.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Carnival PLC - BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Carnival PLC - BLOCK LISTING RETURN

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 07

BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date: 03 April 2026

Name of applicant: Carnival plc
Name of scheme: Carnival plc 2014 Employee Share Plan
Period of return: From: 1 October 2025 To: 31 March 2026
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 400,625
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 400,625
Name of contact: Jessica Del Pino
Telephone number of contact: +1-305-406-5268
© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.