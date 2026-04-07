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Dow Jones News
07.04.2026 08:33 Uhr
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Hot Rocks Investments plc: Positive Portfolio Updates

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Positive Portfolio Updates 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Positive Portfolio Updates 
07-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
7 April 2026 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
(the "Company" or "Hot Rocks") 
 
Positive Portfolio Updates 
 
The Company is pleased to report positive developments within the Company's portfolio of interests. 
 
Mendell Helium plc ("Mendell") (AQSE:MDH) 
 
The Company holds 5,100,000 ordinary shares in Mendell and notes its recent share price movements having traded above 
6p per share. Hot Rocks also holds 7,500,000 warrants - half of which are exercisable at 4p per new Mendell ordinary 
share and half at 6p per new Mendell ordinary share. 
 
Mendell has provided regular newsflow to the market in recent weeks including general operations updates, updates on 
new helium production wells at Fort Dodge and most recently an agreement with Ritchie Exploration to re-complete the 
Schneweis Ventures 13A well in the Fort Dodge region of Kansas, USA, a well located around four miles south of Rost 
1-26 well. 
 
Mendell announced 31 March 2026 updated plans regarding seeking admission to trading of its ordinary shares on the AIM 
market together with an update on drilling the Rost twin well. 
 
Sunshine Gold Capital Pty Ltd ("Sunshine Gold") 
 
We are pleased to report positive developments for Sunshine Gold (Dexter Gold Project): 
 
Hot Rocks has provided capital to Sunshine Gold in order that it can secure additional exploration tenements, build out 
the management team including appointing a CEO, acquire and implement the required technology systems, cover the costs 
in relation to native title clearance, commence the gold exploration programme at the Dexter project and plan for an 
IPO. 
Hot Rocks has, as a result, increased its equity position in Sunshine Gold from 25% to 49%. 
On 26th March 2026, Sunshine Gold was granted their third tenement (E 39/2561) providing a total land holding of 629km2 
with key exploration tenements between two of the largest gold mines in Western Australia: Tropicana c.10Moz gold and 
Gruyere c.8Moz gold. 
The third tenement expands the company's exploration potential with one of Australia's largest coherent gold-in-soil 
anomalies of a total of 66km. 

Following a review of exploration data Sunshine Gold has now made two new strategic tenement applications E38/4064 & 
E39/2591 - Upon successful award Sunshine Gold's tenure holdings will increase to a total of 887km2. 
 
New Investments 
 
Central Gold Limited ("Central Gold") 
 
The Company has invested USUSD25,000 into Central Gold which is advancing its copper and gold licences in Tanganyika 
Province, DRC. They have received positive assay results from their maiden drilling. 
 
Futuro Resources Limited ("Futuro") 
 
The Company has invested GBP25,000 into Futuro which is planning to infill drill the Lavra Vehla gold resource in Brazil, 
drill-test the northern extension, deliver a JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate, complete metallurgical test 
work, initiate a pre-feasibility study on the project and advance permitting. 
 
Cobra Resources plc ("Cobra")(LSE:COBR) 
 
The Company participated in the recent successful GBP4.5 million (net) fundraise. It is intended that Cobra utilises the 
funds to accelerate Manna Hill Copper Project drilling following a scalable copper discovery and to advance Boland Rare 
Earth Project through pre-feasibility. These work programmes have the potential to establish Cobra as a significant 
copper and rare earths developer in South Australia. 
 
Hot Rocks acquired 502,099 shares in Cobra together with 251,049 warrants exercisable at 6p with a two year life. 
 
Gavin Burnell, Managing Director of the Company said "We are pleased with the performance of Mendell together with the 
significant developments at Sunshine Gold and are excited for the potential of our various positions." 

The Company has equity and / or warrant interests in the following entities: 

Astrid Intelligence plc 
 
B Hodl Plc 
 
Bolt Metals Corp 
 
Central Gold Limited 
 
Cobra Resources plc 
 
Electrum Discovery Corp 
 
Elephant Oil Corp 
 
Endor Group Limited t/a Universe Money 
 
Futuro Resources Limited 
 
Hamak Strategy Ltd 
 
Laiva Gold Inc 
 
Mafula Energy Limited 
 
Mendell Helium plc 
 
Minergy Limited 
 
Mosi Copper Limited 
 
Orcadian Energy Plc 
 
Oregen Energy Corp 
 
Oscillate plc 
 
Parent Capital Corp 
 
Pilar Gold Inc 
 
Prospectiva Resources Limited 
 
Rift Resources Limited 
 
Sunshine Gold Capital Pty Ltd 
 
Supernova Digital Assets plc 
 
T5 Oil & Gas Ltd 
 
Tap Global Group plc 
 
The Smarter Web Company Plc 
 
Trigon Metals Inc 
 
Tucano Gold Inc 
 
Unicorn Mineral Resources plc 
 
WeShop Holdings Limited 

The Directors continue to look at opportunities to diversify and add value for shareholders. 
 
For further details please contact: 
 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 

Optiva Securities Limited 
 
Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 423197 
EQS News ID:  2303806 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2303806&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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