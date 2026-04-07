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WKN: RENK73 | ISIN: DE000RENK730 | Ticker-Symbol: R3NK
Xetra
02.04.26 | 17:35
53,89 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RENK GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENK GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,0354,5808:57
54,0154,3908:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2026 08:46 Uhr
91 Leser
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Renk Group AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Renk Group AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07. Apr 2026 / 08:39 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name RENK Group AG
Street address Gögginger Strasse 73
Postal code 86159
City Augsburg
LEI 894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity

NameLocationCountry
Wellington Management Group LLP Boston US

4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name
N/A

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

27.03.2026

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.)% of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.)Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New5.08% 0.01% 5.09% 100,000,000
Previous notification3.01% 0.01% 3.02% -

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISINAbsoluteIn %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000RENK730 0 5,075,879 0.00% 5.08%
Total5,075,879 5.08%

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00%
Voting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Total0 0.00%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap 20/05/2033 20/05/2033 Cash settlement 9,425 0.01%
Equity Swap 05/05/2028 05/05/2028 Cash settlement 1,009 0%
Equity Swap 15/05/2033 15/05/2033 Cash settlement 844 0%
Voting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Total11,278 0.01%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
Name% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Wellington Management Group LLP
Wellington Trust Company, NA
-
Wellington Management Group LLP
Wellington Group Holdings LLP
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP
Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd.
Wellington Management International Ltd.
-
Wellington Management Group LLP
Wellington Group Holdings LLP
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC
Wellington Global Multi-Strategy Master Fund (Cayman) L.P.
-
Wellington Management Group LLP
Wellington Group Holdings LLP
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC
Wellington Global Multi-Strategy Fund, L.P.
-
Wellington Management Group LLP
Wellington Group Holdings LLP
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP
Wellington Management Company LLP
Wellington Global Multi-Strategy Fund
-
Wellington Management Group LLP
Wellington Group Holdings LLP
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC
Wellington Strategic European Equity Long/Short Master Fund (Cayman) L.P.
-
Wellington Management Group LLP
Wellington Group Holdings LLP
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC
Wellington Strategic European Equity Long/Short Fund (Cayman) L.P.
-
Wellington Management Group LLP
Wellington Group Holdings LLP
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC
Wellington Strategic European Equity Long/Short Fund, L.P.
-
Wellington Management Group LLP
Wellington Group Holdings LLP
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP
Wellington Management Funds Inc.
Wellington Management Funds LLC
-
Wellington Management Group LLP
Wellington Group Holdings LLP
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP
Wellington Management Funds Inc.
Wellington Luxembourg S.à r.l.
-
Wellington Management Group LLP
Wellington Group Holdings LLP
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP
Wellington Management Funds Inc.
Wellington Funds (US) LLC
Wellington Compound Growth, L.P.
-
Wellington Management Group LLP
Wellington Group Holdings LLP
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC
Wellington Master Emerging Alternatives Fund (Cayman) L.P.
-
Wellington Management Group LLP
Wellington Group Holdings LLP
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC
Global Research Equity Extended Master Fund (Cayman) L.P.
-
Wellington Management Group LLP
Wellington Group Holdings LLP
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC
Global Research Equity Extended Fund (Cayman), L.P.
-
Wellington Management Group LLP
Wellington Group Holdings LLP
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC
Global Research Equity Extended Fund, L.P.

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG

Date of general meeting

Total positions (6.) after general meeting:

% of voting rights attached to shares % of voting rights through instruments Total of both

10. Other useful information

Date

02.04.2026

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Renk Group AG
Gögginger Str. 73
86159 Augsburg
Germany
Internet https://www.renk.com/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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