Renk Group AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
07. Apr 2026 / 08:39 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
|Name
|RENK Group AG
|Street address
|Gögginger Strasse 73
|Postal code
|86159
|City
|Augsburg
|LEI
|894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63
2. Reason for notification
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity
|Name
|Location
|Country
|Wellington Management Group LLP
|Boston
|US
4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Name
|N/A
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|27.03.2026
6. Total positions
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)
|Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|5.08%
|0.01%
|5.09%
|100,000,000
|Previous notification
|3.01%
|0.01%
|3.02%
|-
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000RENK730
|0
|5,075,879
|0.00%
|5.08%
|Total
|5,075,879
|5.08%
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|0
|0.00%
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Total
|0
|0.00%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Equity Swap
|20/05/2033
|20/05/2033
|Cash settlement
|9,425
|0.01%
|Equity Swap
|05/05/2028
|05/05/2028
|Cash settlement
|1,009
|0%
|Equity Swap
|15/05/2033
|15/05/2033
|Cash settlement
|844
|0%
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Total
|11,278
|0.01%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Wellington Management Group LLP
|Wellington Trust Company, NA
|-
|Wellington Management Group LLP
|Wellington Group Holdings LLP
|Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP
|Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd.
|Wellington Management International Ltd.
|-
|Wellington Management Group LLP
|Wellington Group Holdings LLP
|Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP
|Wellington Alternative Investments LLC
|Wellington Global Multi-Strategy Master Fund (Cayman) L.P.
|-
|Wellington Management Group LLP
|Wellington Group Holdings LLP
|Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP
|Wellington Alternative Investments LLC
|Wellington Global Multi-Strategy Fund, L.P.
|-
|Wellington Management Group LLP
|Wellington Group Holdings LLP
|Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP
|Wellington Management Company LLP
|Wellington Global Multi-Strategy Fund
|-
|Wellington Management Group LLP
|Wellington Group Holdings LLP
|Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP
|Wellington Alternative Investments LLC
|Wellington Strategic European Equity Long/Short Master Fund (Cayman) L.P.
|-
|Wellington Management Group LLP
|Wellington Group Holdings LLP
|Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP
|Wellington Alternative Investments LLC
|Wellington Strategic European Equity Long/Short Fund (Cayman) L.P.
|-
|Wellington Management Group LLP
|Wellington Group Holdings LLP
|Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP
|Wellington Alternative Investments LLC
|Wellington Strategic European Equity Long/Short Fund, L.P.
|-
|Wellington Management Group LLP
|Wellington Group Holdings LLP
|Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP
|Wellington Management Funds Inc.
|Wellington Management Funds LLC
|-
|Wellington Management Group LLP
|Wellington Group Holdings LLP
|Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP
|Wellington Management Funds Inc.
|Wellington Luxembourg S.à r.l.
|-
|Wellington Management Group LLP
|Wellington Group Holdings LLP
|Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP
|Wellington Management Funds Inc.
|Wellington Funds (US) LLC
|Wellington Compound Growth, L.P.
|-
|Wellington Management Group LLP
|Wellington Group Holdings LLP
|Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP
|Wellington Alternative Investments LLC
|Wellington Master Emerging Alternatives Fund (Cayman) L.P.
|-
|Wellington Management Group LLP
|Wellington Group Holdings LLP
|Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP
|Wellington Alternative Investments LLC
|Global Research Equity Extended Master Fund (Cayman) L.P.
|-
|Wellington Management Group LLP
|Wellington Group Holdings LLP
|Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP
|Wellington Alternative Investments LLC
|Global Research Equity Extended Fund (Cayman), L.P.
|-
|Wellington Management Group LLP
|Wellington Group Holdings LLP
|Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP
|Wellington Alternative Investments LLC
|Global Research Equity Extended Fund, L.P.
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG
Date of general meeting
Total positions (6.) after general meeting:
|% of voting rights attached to shares
|% of voting rights through instruments
|Total of both
10. Other useful information
Date
|02.04.2026
End of message
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|Language
|English
|Company
|Renk Group AG
|Gögginger Str. 73
|86159 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet
|https://www.renk.com/