Renk Group AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07. Apr 2026 / 08:39 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name RENK Group AG Street address Gögginger Strasse 73 Postal code 86159 City Augsburg LEI 894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity

Name Location Country Wellington Management Group LLP Boston US

4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name N/A

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

27.03.2026

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.) Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 5.08% 0.01% 5.09% 100,000,000 Previous notification 3.01% 0.01% 3.02% -

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000RENK730 0 5,075,879 0.00% 5.08% Total 5,075,879 5.08%

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00% Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total 0 0.00%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Swap 20/05/2033 20/05/2033 Cash settlement 9,425 0.01% Equity Swap 05/05/2028 05/05/2028 Cash settlement 1,009 0% Equity Swap 15/05/2033 15/05/2033 Cash settlement 844 0% Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total 11,278 0.01%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Wellington Management Group LLP Wellington Trust Company, NA - Wellington Management Group LLP Wellington Group Holdings LLP Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. Wellington Management International Ltd. - Wellington Management Group LLP Wellington Group Holdings LLP Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP Wellington Alternative Investments LLC Wellington Global Multi-Strategy Master Fund (Cayman) L.P. - Wellington Management Group LLP Wellington Group Holdings LLP Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP Wellington Alternative Investments LLC Wellington Global Multi-Strategy Fund, L.P. - Wellington Management Group LLP Wellington Group Holdings LLP Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP Wellington Management Company LLP Wellington Global Multi-Strategy Fund - Wellington Management Group LLP Wellington Group Holdings LLP Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP Wellington Alternative Investments LLC Wellington Strategic European Equity Long/Short Master Fund (Cayman) L.P. - Wellington Management Group LLP Wellington Group Holdings LLP Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP Wellington Alternative Investments LLC Wellington Strategic European Equity Long/Short Fund (Cayman) L.P. - Wellington Management Group LLP Wellington Group Holdings LLP Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP Wellington Alternative Investments LLC Wellington Strategic European Equity Long/Short Fund, L.P. - Wellington Management Group LLP Wellington Group Holdings LLP Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP Wellington Management Funds Inc. Wellington Management Funds LLC - Wellington Management Group LLP Wellington Group Holdings LLP Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP Wellington Management Funds Inc. Wellington Luxembourg S.à r.l. - Wellington Management Group LLP Wellington Group Holdings LLP Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP Wellington Management Funds Inc. Wellington Funds (US) LLC Wellington Compound Growth, L.P. - Wellington Management Group LLP Wellington Group Holdings LLP Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP Wellington Alternative Investments LLC Wellington Master Emerging Alternatives Fund (Cayman) L.P. - Wellington Management Group LLP Wellington Group Holdings LLP Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP Wellington Alternative Investments LLC Global Research Equity Extended Master Fund (Cayman) L.P. - Wellington Management Group LLP Wellington Group Holdings LLP Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP Wellington Alternative Investments LLC Global Research Equity Extended Fund (Cayman), L.P. - Wellington Management Group LLP Wellington Group Holdings LLP Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP Wellington Alternative Investments LLC Global Research Equity Extended Fund, L.P.

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG

Date of general meeting

Total positions (6.) after general meeting:

% of voting rights attached to shares % of voting rights through instruments Total of both

10. Other useful information

Date

02.04.2026

End of message

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