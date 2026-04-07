Scientists in Australia claim that TOPCon cells are rapidly closing the open-circuit voltage gap with heterojunction counterparts, now under 10?mV, while offering greater wafer tolerance and high industrial scalability. Despite slightly lower efficiency, TOPCon-based perovskite/silicon tandems can achieve a levelized cost of energy comparable to heterojunction-based tandems due to reduced fabrication costs, according to the researchers.Heterojunction (HJT) solar cells generally achieve slightly higher open-circuit voltage than TOPCon devices, reflecting differences in surface passivation and recombination ...

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