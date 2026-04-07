South Australia has opened up more than 11,000 square km of land for the potential development of renewable energy projects as it continues the march to its target of 100% net renewables by 2027. Australia The South Australia government is calling for investors from around the globe to propose large-scale solar, wind, and storage projects across more than 11,000 square km of land released under the state's renewable energy framework. Applications are now open for renewable energy feasibility licenses covering the Whyalla West and Gawler Ranges East areas released under South Australia's Hydrogen ...

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