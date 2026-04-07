Sonoco Products Company: Sonoco to Increase Paperboard, Tube and Core Prices in EMEA Region

BRUSSELS, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco S.a.r.l., a wholly owned unit of Sonoco Products Company ("Sonoco" or the "Company") (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, announced today it will raise prices by 80 Euro per ton for uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) grades and 8% on all tube and core products sold by the Company in the EMEA region.

The increase is necessary and in direct response to the continued escalation of inflationary pressures on the business and will be effective for all shipments made on or after 15th April 2026.

"We continue to experience further cost increases in all sectors of our operations and supply chain related to rising costs of energy, natural gas, fuel, chemicals and additives across our supplier base. We are forced to pass these cost increases to the market as we are unable to absorb them any further. Supply security and quality remain our primary focus, but we must keep pace with these rising costs," said Sonoco's Karsten Kemmerling, Division Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Industrial Paper Packaging, EMEA.

Sonoco S.a.r.l. is wholly owned by Sonoco and operates 19 tubes and core plants and five paperboard mills in Europe.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and paper consumer and industrial packaging. The Company had net sales of $7.5 billion in 2025 and has approximately 22,000 employees working in 265 operations in 37 countries, serving some of the world's best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune in 2026 as well as one of America's Most Admired and Responsible Companies by Fortune and Newsweek and by USA TODAY's list of America's Climate Leaders. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .