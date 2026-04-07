Bookies.com: Fans Face Massive Costs to Follow England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Research reveals the true cost of attending an England World Cup match, facing an average bill of £2,654 per person from London Heathrow

LONDON, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As anticipation builds ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the largest edition of the tournament in history, spanning the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Bookies.com has conducted a comprehensive analysis of the financial outlay facing England supporters who wish to attend one of the nation's matches in person.

With England confirmed to play three group-stage fixtures across North America, the research calculates the total cost per fan travelling from London Heathrow, incorporating return flights, four nights' hotel accommodation, a match ticket, the price of a beer and a snack inside the stadium. Across the three confirmed venues, the average expenditure stands at £2,654 per person, underscoring the considerable financial commitment required to follow England on the international stage.

Bookies.com' Cost to Attend 2026 FIFA World Cup England Matches:

New York/ New Jersey: £2,716 - confirmed

£2,716 - confirmed Dallas : £2,701 - confirmed

: £2,701 - confirmed Boston : £2,546 - confirmed

: £2,546 - confirmed Toronto : £2,577 - contingent on results

: £2,577 - contingent on results Atlanta: £2,143 - contingent on results





Key Findings

Of the three confirmed group-stage venues, New York/New Jersey represents the greatest expense at £2,716. Hotel costs are the principal driver, with four nights' accommodation in the New York metropolitan area averaging £1,303, the highest venue in the study. Dallas follows at £2,701, where flights are the dominant cost at £1,077, a reflection of fewer direct routes from the United Kingdom to Texas. Boston is the most accessible of the three confirmed venues at £2,546, benefitting from comparatively lower ticket prices and a more competitive flight market.

Should England progress beyond the initial stages, supporters may also find themselves considering trips to Toronto, Canada at £2,577, or Atlanta, Georgia at £2,143. Atlanta represents the most economical option across all five venues, driven by lower average ticket prices and more affordable hotel accommodation relative to other cities in the study.

"The 2026 World Cup presents a genuinely extraordinary opportunity for English supporters, the chance to watch their national team in the United States, at some of the most iconic sporting venues in the world. However, our research makes clear that this is not a decision to be taken lightly. At an average cost of £2,654 for a single confirmed group-stage fixture, fans will need to budget carefully and plan well in advance. Those willing to do so, though, will be rewarded with what promises to be an unforgettable tournament experience," Christopher Boan, Writer, Bookies.com

The full breakdown of costs by city including individual figures for flights, accommodation, match tickets, and in-stadium expenditure is available at www.bookies.com.

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