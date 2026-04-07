Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 07-Apr-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 07/04/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by RIYADH CABLES GROUP CO due Debt and debt-like XS3337381639 -- 29/04/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD31.95 each) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 03/04/2028; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3305451273 -- USD1,000.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 10.02% Interest and Equity Linked Redemption Notes due 03/04/2028; fully paid; Debt and debt-like (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in securities XS3284970343 -- excess thereof) Preference Share Linked Redemption Notes due 05/04/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3285025691 -- denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: SSE Plc Floating Rate Notes due 07/04/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS3333107590 -- including, EUR199,000)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 423053 EQS News ID: 2303394 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)