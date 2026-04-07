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Dow Jones News
07.04.2026 09:33 Uhr
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Amendments to the Official List

DJ Amendment Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Amendment Notice 
07-Apr-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF AMENDMENTS TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
07/04/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby amends the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Clydesdale Bank plc 
 
4.625% Regulated Covered Bonds due 08/06/2026; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to  Debt and 
bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like     XS0789991527 --  
and including GBP199,000)                               securities 
 
 
Series 2 0.01% Covered Bonds due 22/09/2027; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to   Debt and 
bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like     XS2049803575 --  
and including EUR199,000)                               securities 
 
 
Series 3 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 22/01/2028; fully paid; (Represented by   Debt and 
bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess    debt-like     XS2443513440 --  
thereof up to and including GBP199,000)                        securities 
 
 
2.50% Series 4 Covered Bonds due 22/06/2028; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to   Debt and 
bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like     XS2493830827 --  
and including EUR199,000)                               securities 
 
 
3.750% Series 7 Covered Bonds due 22/08/2029; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to  Debt and 
bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like     XS2641928382 --  
and including EUR199,000)                               securities 
 
 
Series 8 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 22/09/2029; fully paid; (Represented by   Debt and 
bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess    debt-like     XS2692456200 --  
thereof up to and including GBP199,000)                        securities 
 
 
Series 9 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 22/01/2029; fully paid; (Represented by   Debt and 
bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess    debt-like     XS2988672650 --  
thereof up to and including GBP199,000)                        securities 
 
 
These should now appear as: 
Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 
 
4.625% Regulated Covered Bonds due 08/06/2026; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to  Debt and 
bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like     XS0789991527 --  
and including GBP199,000)                               securities 
 
 
Series 2 0.01% Covered Bonds due 22/09/2027; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to   Debt and 
bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like     XS2049803575 --  
and including EUR199,000)                               securities 
 
 
Series 3 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 22/01/2028; fully paid; (Represented by   Debt and 
bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess    debt-like     XS2443513440 --  
thereof up to and including GBP199,000)                        securities 
 
 
2.50% Series 4 Covered Bonds due 22/06/2028; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to   Debt and 
bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like     XS2493830827 --  
and including EUR199,000)                               securities 
 
 
3.750% Series 7 Covered Bonds due 22/08/2029; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to  Debt and 
bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like     XS2641928382 --  
and including EUR199,000)                               securities 
 
 
Series 8 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 22/09/2029; fully paid; (Represented by   Debt and 
bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess    debt-like     XS2692456200 --  
thereof up to and including GBP199,000)                        securities 
 
 
Series 9 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 22/01/2029; fully paid; (Represented by   Debt and 
bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess    debt-like     XS2988672650 --  
thereof up to and including GBP199,000)                        securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets. 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 423052 
EQS News ID:  2303390 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2303390&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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