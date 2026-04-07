Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Amendments to the Official List

DJ Amendment Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Amendment Notice 07-Apr-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF AMENDMENTS TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 07/04/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby amends the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Clydesdale Bank plc 4.625% Regulated Covered Bonds due 08/06/2026; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to Debt and bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS0789991527 -- and including GBP199,000) securities Series 2 0.01% Covered Bonds due 22/09/2027; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to Debt and bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS2049803575 -- and including EUR199,000) securities Series 3 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 22/01/2028; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS2443513440 -- thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities 2.50% Series 4 Covered Bonds due 22/06/2028; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to Debt and bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS2493830827 -- and including EUR199,000) securities 3.750% Series 7 Covered Bonds due 22/08/2029; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to Debt and bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS2641928382 -- and including EUR199,000) securities Series 8 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 22/09/2029; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS2692456200 -- thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Series 9 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 22/01/2029; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS2988672650 -- thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities These should now appear as: Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 4.625% Regulated Covered Bonds due 08/06/2026; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to Debt and bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS0789991527 -- and including GBP199,000) securities Series 2 0.01% Covered Bonds due 22/09/2027; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to Debt and bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS2049803575 -- and including EUR199,000) securities Series 3 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 22/01/2028; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS2443513440 -- thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities 2.50% Series 4 Covered Bonds due 22/06/2028; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to Debt and bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS2493830827 -- and including EUR199,000) securities 3.750% Series 7 Covered Bonds due 22/08/2029; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to Debt and bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS2641928382 -- and including EUR199,000) securities Series 8 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 22/09/2029; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS2692456200 -- thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Series 9 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 22/01/2029; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS2988672650 -- thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets. SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 423052 EQS News ID: 2303390 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2303390&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)