An international study has demonstrated that utility-scale solar PV paired with hydraulic hydro storage (HHS) could reach an LCOE as low as $0.022/kWh in select U.S. regions. The system could provide GWh-scale, cost-competitive, and highly reliable long-duration storage, capable of powering large commercial districts with minimal environmental impact.An international research team has found that combining utility-scale solar PV with gravity-based hydraulic hydro storage (HHS) could deliver a levelized cost of energy (LCOE) as low as $0.022/kWh in select U.S. locations. The study analyzed 936 sites ...

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