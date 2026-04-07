The Colorado House of Representatives has passed a bill to legalize plug-in solar systems for renters and multifamily residents, establishing a regulatory framework for portable arrays that connect directly to standard home outlets. USA The Colorado House of Representatives has passed HB26-1007 by a 48-16 vote, moving the state closer to enabling "plug-and-play" solar technology. The legislation establishes a formal regulatory framework for small-scale photovoltaic systems that can be integrated into existing home wiring via a standard electrical outlet. By categorizing these units as personal ...

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