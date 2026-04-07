InCoax Networks AB: Deutsche GigaNetz selects InCoax for in-building fiber extension in Germany

InCoax Networks AB announces that Deutsche GigaNetz will use InCoax technology to extend fiber services inside buildings in Germany. Deutsche GigaNetz is focused on privately funded, quality-driven FTTH rollout and the expansion of fiber infrastructure directly into homes. As a Tier 2-scale fiber operator in Germany, Deutsche GigaNetz highlights the relevance of InCoax technology in a market where large-scale fiber deployment and multi-dwelling building environments create demand for efficient in-building extension solutions.

Germany continues to see rapid fiber rollout, with 21.8 million homes passed by fiber in 2024, while only 8.6 million homes are connected. This gap highlights the need for efficient in-building solutions that enable operators to connect more households faster and at lower cost.

InCoax technology enables broadband extension over existing in-building coaxial networks, reducing installation complexity, minimizing disruption for residents, and accelerating time to service. The solution supports both fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA), providing flexibility in multi-dwelling (MDU) deployments.

"For Deutsche GigaNetz, efficient and scalable in-building deployment is key to accelerating customer activation", said Stefan Reinhold, Team Lead Network Planning, Deutsche GigaNetz. "We see strong potential in solutions that simplify installation while maintaining high performance."

"Deutsche GigaNetz's decision is a strong validation of our technology in one of Europe's most relevant fiber markets", said Jakob Tobieson, CEO of InCoax. "It strengthens our commercial position in Germany and provides an important reference for further operator engagements."

The engagement provides an important reference case for InCoax as the company continues to expand its presence in Germany.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.30 CEST on April 7, 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Tobieson, CEO, InCoax Networks AB

jakob.tobieson@incoax.com

+46 (0) 764 955 260

About Deutsche GigaNetz GmbH

Deutsche GigaNetz GmbH is focused on privately funded, quality-driven fiber-optic network expansion directly into homes (FTTH - Fiber to the Home). The company makes a significant contribution to Germany's digitalization, ensuring all citizens have access to the necessary infrastructure. With a clear focus on private-sector expansion, the company aims to build fiber networks across municipalities, complementing existing infrastructure and public funding frameworks. Deutsche GigaNetz is creating a sustainable quality network for future generations using high-quality installation methods. Its open-access solution is non-discriminatory and available to other providers. With lower energy consumption compared to traditional copper networks, Deutsche GigaNetz also contributes to ecological sustainability in municipalities.

About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high-performance, future-proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and Internet access for all.

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Vator Securities AB, tel. +46 8-5800 6599, ca@vatorsec.se, is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.