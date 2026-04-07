Prisma Properties AB: Prisma acquires three retail properties in Finland - continues expansion in the discount segment

Prisma Properties has signed an agreement to acquire three retail properties in Finland. The acquisition is made at an underlying property value of approximately EUR 16 million. The properties comprise a total of around 15,400 square meters of lettable area and are primarily leased to leading discount retailers. The annual rental value amounts to approximately EUR 1.5 million.

The properties are located in Lohja, Forssa and Kemiö in southwest Finland, in retail areas with strong micro-locations. Two of the properties are newly built, completed in 2022 and 2024 respectively. Nearly 90 percent of rental income is generated from discount retailers Puuilo, Jysk, Rusta, Jula and Tokmanni. The portfolio's average remaining lease term (WAULT) amounts to 7.5 years.

The properties are acquired at an attractive yield, and the transaction is expected to increase Prisma's earnings capacity per share by approximately 2 percent compared with the company's latest interim report. Closing took place on 1 April.

"Since our first acquisition in Finland in the summer of 2025, we have established a strong platform in the country. We are now present in more than 20 locations and have, in a short period of time, acquired properties valued at approximately SEK 1.5?billion. With this acquisition, we further strengthen our position and approach SEK 2?billion in property value in Finland. The acquisition broadens our portfolio with more high-yielding properties and a strong tenant mix, tenants with whom we look forward to continuing to grow," says Tom Hagen, Deputy CEO and Head of Transactions at Prisma Properties.

The sellers are private Finnish investors. The transaction is financed through a combination of debt and equity.

Legal advisor: Erottaja Attorneys

Technical advisor: Naava Partners

Tax and financial advisor: Navigator Partners

For more information, please contact:

Tom Hagen, Deputy CEO and Head of Transactions, Prisma Properties

tom.hagen@prismaproperties.se

+46 73-509 99 18

About Prisma Properties

Prisma Properties is a leading owner and developer of modern retail properties in the Nordics. The company focuses on properties for groceries, discount stores, and the QSR sectors (quick service restaurants). Prisma Properties currently owns approximately 160 properties, primarily in Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, with the goal of growing further throughout the Nordic region. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm. Read more at: prismaproperties.se/en/.

Image Attachments

Image of Jula and Jysk stores in Lojha