The acquisition strengthens Paladin's in-house, end-to-end ITAD and on-site data destruction capabilities in Ireland, expanding secure chain-of-custody services across Europe with new 52,000 square foot office and processing facility in Dublin

Paladin EnviroTech ("Paladin"), a technology-lifecycle partner helping organizations recycle securely, compliantly, and without losing control of data or valuable materials, today announced its acquisition of ICT, Ireland's first R2-certified IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) provider. The acquisition brings Paladin's total investment to $70 million USD (€60 million EUR) across multiple acquisitions in the past nine months, reflecting its ambition to meet ITAD and critical materials recycling demand where it is needed-expanding secure, end-to-end capabilities internationally.

"ICT is a strong legacy organization in the ITAD space, built on doing the work in-house, maintaining chain-of-custody control, and meeting the highest standards for secure data destruction," said Brian Diesselhorst, CEO of Paladin. "This acquisition strengthens our ability to support customers in Dublin-widely considered the EU's 'data center capital'-and across Ireland, with consistent execution and certified outcomes, while expanding our on-site shredding and secure handling capabilities in-region."

Founded in 2003, ICT is an established Irish ITAD provider, processing over 2,000 tons of end-of-life electronics and securely shredding 500,000+ data-bearing devices in the past year alone. As the first in Ireland to achieve R2v3 certification, ICT reinforces the highest standards in data security, environmental protection, and downstream accountability. The company serves organizations ranging from enterprise and hyperscale data centers to public sector and commercial customers.

"ICT has always been focused on trust, control, and doing ITAD the right way," said Eva Warren, CEO of ICT. "At a time when data risk and material loss are only increasing, a security-first mindset is foundational. Paladin shares that same operational discipline and commitment to full chain-of-custody. Together, we're building a model where organizations don't have to choose between security, compliance, and sustainability-we can deliver all three, at scale, across Ireland, the UK and Europe."

ICT delivers mobile, on-site data destruction via a purpose-built shredding vehicle equipped with industrial-grade systems, alongside a full suite of services including IT asset remarketing, certified destruction, electronics recycling, data center decommissioning, secure logistics, and ESG-aligned reporting. The model prioritizes in-house processing and minimizes reliance on third parties, reducing risk and improving accountability.

Following the acquisition, ICT is expected to transition to the Paladin brand and relocate its operations to Paladin's newly-leased 52,000 square foot processing facility in Dublin. Specific financial terms were not disclosed.

About Paladin EnviroTech

Paladin Envirotech is a secure technology-lifecycle and critical-materials recovery company helping organizations of all sizes retire end-of-life technology safely, compliantly and at scale. Paladin integrates IT asset disposition, certified data destruction, domestic electronics recycling and rare-earth magnet recovery into a single, end-to-end operating platform. Working with hyperscalers, government agencies and enterprises across North America and Europe, Paladin keeps sensitive data protected and high-value materials in circulation-strengthening domestic and allied supply chains and supporting long-term economic and national security.

Learn more about Paladin and its products and services at www.paladinenvirotech.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260407226079/en/

Contacts:

Dominic Alston

paladin-envirotech@antennagroup.com