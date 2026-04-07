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PR Newswire
07.04.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Zerova appoints Comfort as service and maintenance partner in Sweden

Comfort brings strong on-the-ground experience as an installer and service organization. Under the agreement, Comfort will focus on service and maintenance, ensuring that Swedish customers benefit from a clear support structure and dependable local execution.

"Having a strong local service partner is essential to customer confidence and operational continuity," said Brian Huang, Business Operations Director, Zerova. "Comfort's presence and capabilities in Sweden help us deliver faster response times and reliable long-term performance for customers."

"Service quality is critical as the EV charging market scales," said Mattias Lindgren Head of National Business, Comfort. "We are proud to partner with Zerova and support customers in Sweden with structured maintenance and on-site expertise."

The partnership is already active, with local service capabilities now in place to support customers across Sweden.

About Zerova

Zerova specializes in designing and producing branded EV charging solutions, delivering fully customized systems. With over 50 years of manufacturing excellence and more than a decade of EV charging, Zerova offers a comprehensive range of DC chargers ranging from 30kW to megawatt solutions - serving diverse sectors such as fleets, depots, mining, constructions, utilities, CPOs, hospitality, retail and service stations. For more information about Zerova's EV charging solutions and service network, visit www.zerovatech.com

About Comfort

Comfort is a nationwide Swedish installation chain with more than 2,500 employees across Sweden. Comfort delivers services and solutions across electrical, plumbing (VVS), heating, and ventilation, offering end-to-end support from installation to ongoing service and maintenance. Through a network of specialized local companies, Comfort provides certified expertise and local coverage to support reliable building and infrastructure operations. www.comfort.se

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2949072/Zerova_Comfort.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zerova-appoints-comfort-as-service-and-maintenance-partner-in-sweden-302732940.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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