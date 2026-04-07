Zerova appoints Comfort as service and maintenance partner in Sweden

Comfort brings strong on-the-ground experience as an installer and service organization. Under the agreement, Comfort will focus on service and maintenance, ensuring that Swedish customers benefit from a clear support structure and dependable local execution.

"Having a strong local service partner is essential to customer confidence and operational continuity," said Brian Huang, Business Operations Director, Zerova. "Comfort's presence and capabilities in Sweden help us deliver faster response times and reliable long-term performance for customers."

"Service quality is critical as the EV charging market scales," said Mattias Lindgren Head of National Business, Comfort. "We are proud to partner with Zerova and support customers in Sweden with structured maintenance and on-site expertise."

The partnership is already active, with local service capabilities now in place to support customers across Sweden.

About Zerova

Zerova specializes in designing and producing branded EV charging solutions, delivering fully customized systems. With over 50 years of manufacturing excellence and more than a decade of EV charging, Zerova offers a comprehensive range of DC chargers ranging from 30kW to megawatt solutions - serving diverse sectors such as fleets, depots, mining, constructions, utilities, CPOs, hospitality, retail and service stations. For more information about Zerova's EV charging solutions and service network, visit www.zerovatech.com

About Comfort

Comfort is a nationwide Swedish installation chain with more than 2,500 employees across Sweden. Comfort delivers services and solutions across electrical, plumbing (VVS), heating, and ventilation, offering end-to-end support from installation to ongoing service and maintenance. Through a network of specialized local companies, Comfort provides certified expertise and local coverage to support reliable building and infrastructure operations. www.comfort.se

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